CF&B Communication: "Spring" Paris June 27 & 28, 2018 - 80 Midcaps, 150 investors in One-to-One

(Paris) - Next June 27th and 28th, 2018, CF&B Communication is organizing the 14th edition of the Paris European 'MidCap Event' Spring, where selected Midcaps travelling to European financial capitals will make a stop in Paris to meet the attending institutional investors.

For two days, the top managers of listed companies from Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy Poland and Spain, will present fund managers with their activity and perspectives in pre-organized one-to-one meetings.

80 listed companies, as well as about 150 institutional investors are expected to attend this event.

Four European stock exchanges will partner the event and support companies of small and medium capitalization from their markets: BOLSA DE MADRID, BUDAPEST STOCK EXCHANGE, DEUTSCHE BÖRSE CASH MARKET and WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE

INTERMONTE (Milan) is the main Partner Broker in this edition.

Registration is free for investors.

The next events organized by CF&B Communication in 2018 include: the Paris Large & MidCap Event on October 8th and 9th, the Madrid European 'Midcap Event' on November 14th and the Geneva European 'Midcap Event' on December 4th and 5th.

For further information and queries, please contact Caroline BADER - c.bader@cfbcom.fr (mailto:c.bader@cfbcom.fr)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: CF&B Communication via Globenewswire

