Idag den 17 maj 2018 offentliggjorde Invuo Technologies AB ("Bolaget") ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolagets ledning och styrelse anser att det föreligger stor risk att tillräckliga medel från AJ Groups förväntade investeringar för att fortsätta att bedriva verksamheten inte kommer att bli tillgängliga för Bolaget inom rimlig tid. Av pressmeddelandet framgår även att Bolagets likviditet kraftigt försvagats till följd främst av förseningarna i samband med AJ Groups förväntade investering. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om väsentlig osäkerhet föreligger om bolagets ekonomiska situation. Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Invuo Technologies AB (INVUO, ISIN-kod SE0000857369, orderboks-ID 034601) ska observationsnoteras. Today, on May 17, 2018, Invuo Technologies AB (the "Company") published a press release with information that the Company's management and the Board consider that it is a high risk that sufficient funds from the AJ Group investment to continue operations might not be available to the Company in a reasonable timeframe. According to the press release the Company's liquidity position has become critical primarily as a result of the delays related to the expected investment by AJ Group. The current rules on Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Invuo Technologies AB (INVUO, ISIN code SE0000857369, order book ID 034601) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Caroline Sjölund och Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.