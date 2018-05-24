Kamux Oyj: Kamux Corporation's Interim Report for January-March 2018

Kamux Corporation Interim Report May 24, 2018 09:00

Kamux Corporation's Interim Report for January-March 2018

KAMUX'S STRONG GROWTH CONTINUED IN JANUARY-MARCH 2018

The figures in parentheses refer to the comparison period, i.e. the same period in the previous year, unless otherwise mentioned.

First quarter in brief

- The number of cars sold increased by 17.3% to 11,379 cars (9,698)

- Revenue increased by 17.8%, totaling EUR 128.7 million (109.3)

- Gross profit increased by 16.5% to EUR 14.6 million (12.5), or 11.3% (11.5) of revenue

- Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) increased by 3.5% to EUR 4.8 million (4.6), or 3.7% (4.3) of revenue

- Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 39.6% to EUR 4.8 million (3.4), or 3.7% (3.1) of revenue

- Earnings per share were EUR 0.08 (0.07)

- Like-for-like showroom revenue growth was 8.8% (-6.9%)

CEO Juha Kalliokoski:

"Kamux's strong growth continued during the first quarter of 2018. I am especially pleased with our growth and profitability improvement in Sweden.

Our internationalization continues according to our strategy. In January, we started operating in expanded showroom premises in Jönköping. In Finland we expanded our showroom network by opening a new showroom in Savonlinna.

Our organization was strengthened at the beginning of the year, when Robin Toss, country director of Sweden, and Oliver Michels, country director of Germany, started in their positions. Mikko-Heikki Inkeroinen joined us in February as our Chief Digital Officer, focusing on Kamux's customer experience and digital business development.

Operating profit improved and like-for-like showroom revenue grew. We are on the right path in these areas. Revenue growth was the strongest we have seen during our time as a publicly listed company.

All in all I am satisfied with the way the year has started. We continue to resolutely execute our strategy towards our targets."

Outlook and financial targets

Kamux does not provide a short-term outlook. In the medium term, the company's targets are to increase revenue to at least EUR 700 million with an operating profit margin of 4-5% in 2019 and to reach an operating profit margin of at least 5% in the long term.

Key figures

EUR million 1-3/2018 1-3/2017 Change, % 1-12/2017 Revenue 128.7 109.3 17.8% 454.9 Gross profit 14.6 12.5 16.5% 53.8 as percentage of revenue, % 11.3% 11.5% 11.8% Operating profit (EBIT) 4.8 3.4 39.6% 16.2 as percentage of revenue, % 3.7% 3.1% 3.6% Adjusted operating profit* 4.8 4.6 3.5% 18.6 as percentage of revenue, % 3.7% 4.3% 4.1% Revenue from integrated services 6.1 5.4 12.6% 22.8 as percentage of revenue, % 4.7% 5.0% 5.0% Number of cars sold 11,379 9,698 17.3% 40,957 Gross profit per sold car, EUR 1,283 1,293 -0.8% 1,314 Sales growth of like-for-like showrooms, % 8.8% -6.9% -4.9% Net debt 6.4 26.1 -75.5% 7.3 Inventories 56.5 48.1 17.4% 55.2 Inventory turnover, days 45.6 43.8 4.1% 46.8 Capital expenditures 0.2 0.3 -27.0% 1.2 Average number of employees during the period 437 389 12.3% 418 Return on equity (ROE), % 26.2% 38.8% 26.6% Return on capital employed (ROI), % 18.8% 20.6% 17.2% Equity ratio, % 58.9% 41.0% 57.2% Earnings per share, basic, EUR 0.08 0.07 15.9% 0.30

* Operating profit adjusted for special items related to strategy planning, strategy implementation and geographical expansion as well as the costs related to the initial public offering in the comparison period, totaling EUR 0.0 million for the first quarter of 2018 (1-3/2017: EUR 1.2 million and 1-12/2018: EUR 2.4 million).

