Smart Garden Products Named in the FT 1000

OXFORD, England, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A Special Report in the Financial Times in April 2018 has highlighted

Smart Garden Products as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe.

Smart Garden Products Ltd is very proud to announce that they have been listed in the FT 1000, a Special Report listing the European companies which have achieved the highest percentage growth in revenues between 2013 and 2016*.



Along with 156 other companies from the United Kingdom, Smart Garden Products is the only UK company representing the Personal and Household Goods sector, which includes gardening. With an annual compound growth rate of 36.5%, an absolute revenue growth of 154%, and sales of over £30m in 2016, Smart Garden products were ranked 953 out of the top 1000 European companies.



Jonathan Stobart, Managing Director, said: "This is an extraordinary achievement, particularly when set against the backdrop of economic uncertainty and Brexit during the last few years. However, we have always set our sights high, giving ourselves demanding targets to meet. We have not only achieved these but exceeded even our most optimistic expectations. I must extend my thanks to all the customers who have shown faith in us over the last few years and of course our amazing staff, whether based in our head office, warehouse or overseas offices, who have worked so hard to achieve such dynamic company growth. The challenge is now to maintain such growth!".



To be included in the list of Europe's fastest growing companies, a company had to meet the following criteria:

Revenue of at least £100,000 generated in 2013

Revenue of at least £1.5m generated in 2016

Revenue growth between 2013 and 2016 primarily organic

Smart Garden Products has continued to grow rapidly since 2016, fuelled by increased demand for its existing product range and the addition of new product groups.

*2017 is not included since at the time of publication, companies may not have filed their 2017 accounts

To find out more about Smart Garden's market leading product offering please visit http://www.sgpuk.com