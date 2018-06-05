Altona Energy announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GCAT Energy Group on Tuesday, which owns the licence to use a patented pyrolysis technology which it intended to use to develop a waste recycling project in Spain. The AIM-traded firm said the pyrolysis technology converts carbon matter into a variety of outputs including syngas which could be used to generate electricity, as well as carbon black, naphtha and diesel. It said the technology had already ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...