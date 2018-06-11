Drug candidate PXT3003, in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A, will be highlighted in six posters and two oral presentations

Drug candidate PXT864, in clinical development for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, will be highlighted in two posters and three oral presentations

Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 ALPHA) (Paris:ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drug combinations based on big data genomics and artificial intelligence, today announced its upcoming participation in five international scientific conferences in June and July 2018 throughout Europe and the United States.

Pharnext will share the latest scientific and clinical data regarding PXT3003, a drug candidate which is currently being evaluated in an ongoing international pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A. Pharnext will also illustrate the benefits of its disruptive R&D approach PLEOTHERAPY in developing drug combinations, and discuss the Company's Phase 2 trial of PXT864 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

The company will attend the following events:

European Academy of Neurology (EAN) congress

June 16-18, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal

Two ePosters (oral communications)

EPR1170 A multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, pivotal phase III study (PLEO-CMT) of a

fixed combination of baclofen, naltrexone and sorbitol (PXT3003) for Charcot-Marie-Tooth

Disease Type 1A (CMT1A). Presenter: Dr René Goedkoop, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Pharnext, France Room Session EPR122 Screen B12 Date/Time June 16, 2018, 13:30 14:15 CEST

EPR1007 Double-blind argument for a synergistic therapeutic effect of a fixed low-dose combination

of acamprosate and baclofen in Alzheimer's disease. Presenter: Dr René Goedkoop, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Pharnext, France Room Session EPR101 Screen A1 Date/Time June 16, 2018, 13:30 14:15 CEST

International Congress on Neuromuscular Diseases (ICNMD)

July 6-10, 2018 in Vienna, Austria

Two Posters

#545 Baclofen, naltrexone and sorbitol all contribute to the efficacy of PXT3003 in CMT1A rats. Authors T. Prukop et al. Room Mezzanine Floor Gallery and Foyers Date/Time July 8, 2018, 5:15pm 6:30pm CEST

#728 Baclofen, naltrexone and sorbitol all contribute to PXT3003-induced myelination in CMT1A

DRG co-cultures. Authors N. Cholet et al. Room Session Room 1 Date/Time July 8, 2018, 5:15pm 6:30pm CEST

Innovations and State of the Art In Dementia Research meeting (ISADR)

July 16-18, 2081 in Valencia, Spain

Two Oral Communications

Cmax-based synergistic therapeutic effect on cognitive disability in mild Alzheimer's

disease after 36 weeks treatment with baclofen and acamprosate. Presenter: Prof Jacques Touchon, MD, PhD, Faculteì de Meìdecine de Montpellier, France Date/Time July 16, 2018, 11:35am 11:55am CEST

A potential tri-therapy for Alzheimer's disease. Presenter: Dr Rodolphe Hajj, PhD, Chief Pharmacology Officer, Pharnext, France Date/Time July 16, 2018, 12:55pm 1:15pm CEST

Peripheral Nerve Society (PNS) congress

July 22-25, 2018 in Baltimore, US

One Oral Communication

Status of the Pivotal Phase III Study of PXT3003 for Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 1A disease

(CMT1A). Presenter: Dr René Goedkoop, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Pharnext, France Date/Time July 23, 2018, 2.45pm 3.00pm EST

Four Posters

#20 Baclofen, naltrexone and sorbitol all contribute to the efficacy of PXT3003 in CMT1A rats. Authors R. Hajj et al. Session Session 1 Date/Time July 22, 2018

#45 Status of the Pivotal Phase III Study of PXT3003 for Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 1A disease

(CMT1A) Authors R. Goedkoop et al. Session Session 2 Date/Time July 23, 2018

#85 Synergy of baclofen, naltrexone and sorbitol (PXT3003) in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 1A

(CMT1A) Authors J. Laffaire et al Session Session 2 Date/Time July 23, 2018

#1 Baclofen, naltrexone and sorbitol all contribute to PXT3003-induced myelination in CMT1A

DRG co-cultures Authors R. Hajj et al. Session Session 3 Date/Time July 24, 2018

Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC)

July 22-26, 2018 in Chicago, US

Two Posters

P1-061 Double-blind argument for a synergistic therapeutic effect of a fixed low-dose combination

of acamprosate and baclofen in Alzheimer's Disease Authors J-M Orgogozo et al Session Session P1-01 Hall F1 Date/Time July 22, 2018, 9:30am 4:15pm EST

P3-042 PXT864 combination restores cognitive deficits of Alzheimer's mice, even in animals with

advanced disease that lost responsiveness to donepezil. Authors A. Brureau et al. Session Session P3-02, Hall F1 Date/Time July 24, 2018, 9:30am 4:15pm EST

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611005795/en/

