- Drug candidate PXT3003, in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A, will be highlighted in six posters and two oral presentations
- Drug candidate PXT864, in clinical development for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, will be highlighted in two posters and three oral presentations
Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 ALPHA) (Paris:ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drug combinations based on big data genomics and artificial intelligence, today announced its upcoming participation in five international scientific conferences in June and July 2018 throughout Europe and the United States.
Pharnext will share the latest scientific and clinical data regarding PXT3003, a drug candidate which is currently being evaluated in an ongoing international pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A. Pharnext will also illustrate the benefits of its disruptive R&D approach PLEOTHERAPY in developing drug combinations, and discuss the Company's Phase 2 trial of PXT864 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
The company will attend the following events:
European Academy of Neurology (EAN) congress
June 16-18, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal
Two ePosters (oral communications)
|EPR1170
|
A multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, pivotal phase III study (PLEO-CMT) of a
|Presenter:
|Dr René Goedkoop, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Pharnext, France
|Room
|Session EPR122 Screen B12
|Date/Time
|June 16, 2018, 13:30 14:15 CEST
|EPR1007
|
Double-blind argument for a synergistic therapeutic effect of a fixed low-dose combination
|Presenter:
|Dr René Goedkoop, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Pharnext, France
|Room
|Session EPR101 Screen A1
|Date/Time
|June 16, 2018, 13:30 14:15 CEST
International Congress on Neuromuscular Diseases (ICNMD)
July 6-10, 2018 in Vienna, Austria
Two Posters
|#545
|Baclofen, naltrexone and sorbitol all contribute to the efficacy of PXT3003 in CMT1A rats.
|Authors
|T. Prukop et al.
|Room
|Mezzanine Floor Gallery and Foyers
|Date/Time
|July 8, 2018, 5:15pm 6:30pm CEST
|#728
|
Baclofen, naltrexone and sorbitol all contribute to PXT3003-induced myelination in CMT1A
|Authors
|N. Cholet et al.
|Room
|Session Room 1
|Date/Time
|July 8, 2018, 5:15pm 6:30pm CEST
Innovations and State of the Art In Dementia Research meeting (ISADR)
July 16-18, 2081 in Valencia, Spain
Two Oral Communications
|
Cmax-based synergistic therapeutic effect on cognitive disability in mild Alzheimer's
|Presenter:
|Prof Jacques Touchon, MD, PhD, Faculteì de Meìdecine de Montpellier, France
|Date/Time
|July 16, 2018, 11:35am 11:55am CEST
|A potential tri-therapy for Alzheimer's disease.
|Presenter:
|Dr Rodolphe Hajj, PhD, Chief Pharmacology Officer, Pharnext, France
|Date/Time
|July 16, 2018, 12:55pm 1:15pm CEST
Peripheral Nerve Society (PNS) congress
July 22-25, 2018 in Baltimore, US
One Oral Communication
|
Status of the Pivotal Phase III Study of PXT3003 for Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 1A disease
|Presenter:
|Dr René Goedkoop, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Pharnext, France
|Date/Time
|July 23, 2018, 2.45pm 3.00pm EST
Four Posters
|#20
|Baclofen, naltrexone and sorbitol all contribute to the efficacy of PXT3003 in CMT1A rats.
|Authors
|R. Hajj et al.
|Session
|Session 1
|Date/Time
|July 22, 2018
|#45
|
Status of the Pivotal Phase III Study of PXT3003 for Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 1A disease
|Authors
|R. Goedkoop et al.
|Session
|Session 2
|Date/Time
|July 23, 2018
|#85
|
Synergy of baclofen, naltrexone and sorbitol (PXT3003) in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 1A
|Authors
|J. Laffaire et al
|Session
|Session 2
|Date/Time
|July 23, 2018
|#1
|
Baclofen, naltrexone and sorbitol all contribute to PXT3003-induced myelination in CMT1A
|Authors
|R. Hajj et al.
|Session
|Session 3
|Date/Time
|July 24, 2018
Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC)
July 22-26, 2018 in Chicago, US
Two Posters
|P1-061
|
Double-blind argument for a synergistic therapeutic effect of a fixed low-dose combination
|Authors
|J-M Orgogozo et al
|Session
|Session P1-01 Hall F1
|Date/Time
|July 22, 2018, 9:30am 4:15pm EST
|P3-042
|
PXT864 combination restores cognitive deficits of Alzheimer's mice, even in animals with
|Authors
|A. Brureau et al.
|Session
|Session P3-02, Hall F1
|Date/Time
|July 24, 2018, 9:30am 4:15pm EST
If you are interested in meeting the Pharnext team during either of these events or if you need more information about Pharnext's participation, please send an email to contact@pharnext.com
About Pharnext
Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. The results of this trial are expected in the second half of 2018. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimer's disease. Pharnext has developed a new drug discovery paradigm based on big genomic data and artificial intelligence: PLEOTHERAPY. The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of drugs called PLEODRUG offering several key advantages: efficacy, safety and robust intellectual property. The Company was founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics and is supported by a world-class scientific team.
Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).
For more information, visit http://www.pharnext.com/
