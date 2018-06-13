Pernod Ricard confirms its global leadership in the beverage industry in terms of CSR according to the Vigeo Eiris ranking of May 2018

Pernod Ricard ranks among the 3% of top global companies with the most advanced level of commitment to CSR according to the EcoVadis ranking

Regulatory News:

Press Release

June 13, 2018

The Vigeo Eiris ranking confirms Pernod Ricard's (Paris:RI) position as the world leader in CSR performance in the beverage sector, with an overall score of 63/100*. The Group reports on an advanced environmental strategy, and discloses a commitment covering all of its environmental responsibilities with quantified targets to address water, energy, CO2 emissions, biodiversity, packaging and waste.

With a surge of five points, compared to November 2016, Pernod Ricard joined:

-Euronext Vigeo Eiris 'World 120' index, which selects the 120 most advanced companies worldwide for corporate responsibility

-The Euronext Vigeo Eiris 'France 20' index, which selects the 20 most advanced companies in France

Pernod Ricard has been a constituent of the Euronext Vigeo Eiris 'Eurozone 120' and Euronext Vigeo Eiris 'Europe 120' indices since December 2014.

Vigeo Eiris specifically hailed Pernod Ricard's commitments, actions and results in the fields of social and environmental responsibility.

For more information on the indices click here: http://www.vigeo-eiris.com/fr/services-aux-investisseurs/indices-ranking-esg/indices-euronext-vigeo-eiris/

EcoVadis highlights Pernod Ricard's progress in social responsibility by awarding it a score of 75/100**. It is therefore among the 3% of top global companies that have made the most advanced commitments to CSR.

Pernod Ricard improved by +18 points compared to the last rating in 2011. The Group has been awarded the 'Gold Recognition level', reserved for only 5% of the highest-ranking companies. Pernod Ricard's commitment is the most effective in environmental issues, rewarded with a score of 90/100.

"We congratulate Pernod Ricard on their strong progress and for achieving the Gold Recognition. They are among the best in our industry benchmark on environment and social themes," said Pierre-François Thaler, co-CEO of EcoVadis. "This is a great example of a leader who is also driving all its suppliers to improve CSR performance across its entire supply chain."

The Vigeo Eiris methodology assesses six areas: Environment, Community Involvement, Human Resources, Human Rights, Business Behaviour, Corporate Governance.

** Four areas are assessed when using the EcoVadis methodology: Environment, Labour Practices, Fair Business Practices and Sustainable Procurement.

Cédric Ramat, EVP, Human Resources, Sustainability Responsibility, said: "Today, we are very proud of the scores obtained in the rankings published by Vigeo Eiris and EcoVadis, two leading organisations in sustainable performance. We truly consider that sustainable success should benefit all and therefore our ambition is to go a step further. In line with this, we have started an internal reflection on our sustainability and responsible approach piloted by Vanessa Wright, our new Group Vice President Sustainability and Responsibility."

ENDS

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world's n°2 in wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of €9, 010 million in 2016/17. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier- Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of approximately 18,500 people and operates through a decentralised organisation, with 6 "Brand Companies" and 86 "Market Companies" established in each key market. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard's strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics. For more information: www.pernod-ricard.com

About Vigeo Eiris

Vigeo Eiris is an independent international ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) research and services agency for investors and private and public organisations. It reviews risks and assesses the level of integration of sustainability factors into the strategy and operations of organizations. Vigeo Eiris offers a wide range of services:

Investors: decision support adapted to all ethical and responsible investment approaches (ratings, databases, sector analyses, portfolio audits, structured products, indices...)

Private and public companies and organisations, listed and unlisted: assistance in integrating ESG criteria into managerial functions and strategic operations (sustainable bonds, corporate rating, CSR audits and labels, etc.).

Vigeo Eiris' methodology and research services are in line with the most advanced quality standards.

With a team of over 200 experts of 28 nationalities, the agency is located in Paris, London, Boston, Brussels, Casablanca, Hong Kong, Milan, Montreal, Rabat, Santiago and Stockholm. A network of 7 exclusive "Vigeo Eiris Global Network" partners is present in Germany, Australia, Brazil, Israel, Japan, Spain and Mexico.

For more information: www.vigeo-eiris.com

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis operates the first collaborative platform enabling large companies to assess the environmental and social performance of their suppliers and to cover anti-corruption prevention and due diligence requirements. EcoVadis combines an information system and a network of experts to provide buyers with simple and reliable information covering 150 countries, 190 purchasing categories, and 21 indicators (from "CO2 emissions" to "child labour"). EcoVadis ratings are compatible with GRI/G4 and ISO 26000 standards. EcoVadis solutions enable companies to reduce risks and encourage eco-innovations in their supply chain. Today, more than 300 major international groups and over 70% of CAC40 companies use EcoVadis for CSR assessments of their suppliers including Axa, BASF, Nestlé, Orange, Akzo-Nobel, Johnson Johnson, L'Oréal, Nokia/Alcatel-Lucent, Renault-Nissan, Sanofi, Deutsche Telekom, Henkel, Heineken and Schneider

Electric. www.ecovadis.fr Twitter orLinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612006255/en/

Contacts:

Pernod Ricard Contacts

Julia MASSIES, +33 (0)1 41 00 41 07

Director, Financial Communication Investor Relations

or

Fabien DARRIGUES, +33 (0)1 41 00 44 86

Director, Global External Communications

or

Adam RAMJEAN, +33 (0)1 41 00 41 59

Investor Relations Manager

or

Alison DONOHOE, +33 (0)1 41 00 44 63

Press Relations Manager

or

Emmanuel VOUIN, +33 (0)1 41 00 44 04

Press Relations Manager