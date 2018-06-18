IRIDEOS Acquires Enter

IRIDEOS Enhances Recent Strategic Acquisitions With Purchase of Leading Italian-Based Network and Cloud Services Provider

MILAN, Italy, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIDEOS (https://irideos.it/en/), the new Italian ICT provider for Businesses and Public Administration, announces today the acquisition of Enter (https://www.enter.it/en/), a leader in network and cloud services based in Italy. This purchase is the most recent of IRIDEOS acquisitions as the company works to consolidate the cloud and data center market throughout Italy.

"With this new acquisition, our growth path continues, focused on strengthening our assets and skills in the Italian ICT space," says Mauro Maia, CEO of IRIDEOS. "A wider portfolio of services is now available for our customers, with new cloud solutions and international connectivity."

As a leading ISP focused on providing global network connectivity, Enter's IP backbone spans 35+ Points of Presence (PoPs) worldwide, providing a wide range of network services, including Ethernet, VPN and cloud interconnection. Enter also provides Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions, the first European, OpenStack-based service of its kind. This comprehensive solution provides customers with the computing, storage, network, DNS and CDN solutions they require to build an effective cloud solution.

"This is an exciting time for the Italian telecommunications industry as IRIDEOS works to consolidate cloud, network and data center providers throughout the region," shares Ivan Botta, CEO, Enter. "We look forward to joining IRIDEOS as we work together to provide solutions that exceed customer expectations."

As a result of this strategic acquisition, Enter will be part of a wider portfolio of services with a densified fiber footprint and additional colocation opportunities throughout the Italian market and will continue to deliver high-quality cloud and connectivity solutions to users around the globe.

IRIDEOS' purchase of Enter follows the recent acquisitions of Infracom Italia, KPNQwest Italia, MC-link and BiG TLC. As a result of these purchases, the IRIDEOS technological platform now integrates 12 data centers across Milan, Rome, Trento, and Verona, the largest Italian private Internet exchange (Avalon) and 15,000 km of proprietary optical fiber along the major highways.

For more information about IRIDEOS, visit www.irideos.it/en/. (http://www.irideos.it/en/) To learn more about Enter, visit www.enter.it/en/ (http://www.enter.it/en/)

About IRIDEOS

IRIDEOS is the new Italian ICT provider for Businesses and Public Administration. 80% owned by F2i SGR (http://www.f2isgr.it/en/) and 20% by the European fund Marguerite (http://www.marguerite.com/), IRIDEOS aggregates and consolidates the assets and skills of four Italian operators focused on business customers: Infracom, KPNQWest Italia, MC-link and BiG TLC. IRIDEOS' solutions combine cloud, data center, optical fiber, security and managed services, leveraging a technological platform that integrates 10 data centers in Milan, Rome, Trento and Verona, the largest Italian private Internet exchange (Avalon) and a fiber-optic network of over 15,000 km along the major highways.

About Enter

Enter is a leading European network and cloud provider focused on providing connectivity, data center and internet solutions throughout Europe, the U.S. and Asia-Pacific. The company's IP backbone spans Europe's largest PoPs (Frankfurt, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Madrid, Stockholm, Brussels, Vienna, Prague and Budapest), as well as the U.S. (New York) and Far East (Hong Kong).

In 2012, the company developed Enter Cloud Suite, the first European, OpenStack- based cloud IaaS service available in Milan, Frankfurt and Amsterdam, and is one of the official cloud platforms of 52 European institutions and agencies, such as the European Parliament and Court of Justice.

