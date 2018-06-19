New Direct Low Latency Connectivity To Johannesburg and Singapore Exchanges

Options, the leading provider of global market data and colocation services for trading firms, today welcomed the addition of Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and Singapore Exchange (SGX) to its high performant managed colocation platform. Options' clients colocated at the facilities will benefit from low latent managed connectivity to exchange feeds, order entry access and managed hosting directly at source.

In just under 6 months, Options has successfully deployed colocation infrastructure at 6 top tier exchanges as part of its aggressive 2018 global platform expansion project. Currently, the firm's premier managed colocation services are available at over 25 key trading venues across Europe, North America, South Africa and Asia.

New connectivity to JSE, the largest exchange in the African continent, enables clients trusted access to liquidity opportunities within South Africa's leading equities and derivatives markets. The addition of SGX to the platform, Asia's most international, multi-asset exchange, marks the fifth Options dedicated colocation build out in the APAC region. The new venues complement recent European exchange facilities where in-region low latency connectivity is available to BME in Madrid, SIX in Zurich, Borsa Italiana in Milan and Nasdaq in Stockholm. The market expansion will continue in June with the availability of managed colocation services at the highly sought Korea Exchange (KRX) in Seoul.

Options' Global Head of Account Management, Stephen Morrow, commented, "When it comes to trading operations, our clients need to move with speed regardless of the complexity. We are renowned for our agility in helping clients expand to new territories, backed by the assurance of our trusted industry-hardened platform. Our expansive footprint, and the ability to deliver 6 new full service colocation sites in under 6 months, is an affirmation of the expert delivery team that has made us the industry's vendor of choice today."

The Options Managed Colocation platform provides ultra-low latency market data, connectivity and application hosting services at the source of liquidity. Boasting over 25 colocation sites worldwide with order entry access, connectivity to 400+ native market data feeds and consolidated, normalized feeds from a variety of leading market data vendors, it enables firms to deploy the most latency sensitive trading strategies across all major liquidity venues globally. Market connectivity is available by colocating directly at the exchange source for ultra low latency applications, and out of region with the flexibility to connect to away market venues from any of the 35+ data center locations available on the highly resilient Options global financial network. Click for details on our latest global footprint expansion and market data availability.

Options is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. More than a decade ago, the company made a strategic decision to become the first provider to offer private cloud services to the financial sector. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applicationsand technology consultancy services. Our clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. Options was named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table. In 2017, the firm received a growth investment from private equity firm Bregal Sagemount.

