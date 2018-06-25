Awards program recognizes latest innovations in distribution and marketing from across global retail financial services community

Efma and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) today launched the sixth edition of their joint Distribution Marketing Innovation Awards, which recognize innovative projects in global retail banking and encourage banks to share best practices in retail banking distribution and marketing.

Retail banks worldwide have until Sept. 7 to submit their entries via the online portal at www.efma.com/innosubmit18. Winners will be invited to an exclusive awards ceremony in Lisbon on Oct. 17, which will be broadcast live.

"Our Distribution Marketing Innovation Awards program has gathered pace over the last five years, each time getting bigger and better," said Vincent Bastid, Efma's CEO. "Since we began the initiative, we have received more than 2,300 innovations from 602 institutions representing 92 countries. It's such an honor to be involved in highlighting the most innovative and exciting solutions that are transforming the retail financial services industry."

This year's innovation portal has been transformed to deliver a more personalized, responsive and user-friendly experience. Submissions will be reviewed by the Efma Innovation Awards Committee, which will create a shortlist of nine nominees for each category. Efma members will then be able to vote online for the final winners from Sept. 18-24.

This year's award categories are:

Phygital Distribution Experience

Digital Marketing Communication

Offering Innovation

Analytics Artificial Intelligence

Workforce Experience

Social, Sustainable Responsible Banking

Neobanks Specialized Players

Global Innovator

"We're delighted to support the Distribution Marketing Innovation Awards program, which has become an event celebrated by many leaders in the financial services industry," said Piercarlo Gera, Accenture's global lead for its Financial Services Distribution Marketing practice. "It's been another strong year for innovation in the industry, and we're excited to learn more about this year's entries. I encourage financial institutions from across the globe to submit their innovations."

For more information, visit www.efma.com/innovations.

About Efma

A global non-profit organisation established in 1971 by banks and insurance companies, Efma facilitates networking between decision-makers. It provides quality insights to help banks and insurance companies make the right decisions to foster innovation and drive their transformation. Over 3,300 brands in 130 countries are Efma members. Headquarters in Paris.Offices in London, Brussels, Barcelona, Stockholm, Bratislava, Dubai, Milan, Montreal, Istanbul, Beijing and Singapore. Learn more: www.efma.com

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With approximately 442,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

