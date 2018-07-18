ThriveTracker, a leading web and mobile tracker for media buyers and performance marketers, today announced the general availability of its latest release featuring an all-new user interface (UI). Inspired by feedback from customers and partners, ThriveTracker designed the new UI to accelerate user adoption, improve usability and increase productivity.

ThriveTracker focused on the user experience for all users regardless of device, (Desktop, Mobile, etc.), making it more intuitive and accessible. Improved navigation provides simplified access to frequently used functions in the platform, increases customer awareness of more advanced functionality and delivers fast access to detailed content when necessary.

Cleaner, simpler, modern UI

Clear, consistent navigation focuses your attention on where you are and what you can do

Improved layout delivers common functions intuitively

Simplified views provide faster access to relevant content

Mobile Friendly

Mobile responsive based on device

New color scheme takes advantage of current generation mobile hardware

Easier selection of navigation, dropdowns and buttons

ThriveTracker is the ultimate tracking solution for media buyers and performance marketers, handling all your desktop, mobile and web campaigns on one dashboard. ThriveTracker's extremely flexible platform adapts to the needs of each individual user, making them a viable option for performance marketers, direct response marketers, media buyers and affiliate marketers attending the conference.

About ThriveTracker

A venture which began in 2014, ThriveTracker was a creation of Tom Fang and his company, iPyxel Creations. While being a bootstrapped operation from the very beginning, the platform has always sought to be the most cutting-edge performance marketing tracking solution for today's high volume media buyers, agencies, affiliates and direct response marketers. ThriveTracker allows users to track, analyze and optimize on dozens of custom meta data points and multivariate reports, all through a state-of-the-art user interface and backed by industry-leading customer support. ThriveTracker is a Clickbooth, LLC company.

