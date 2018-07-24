Historic Transaction Represents First Helicopter Lease in Taiwan;

Marks Waypoint's Third, Fourth, and Fifth Global AW169 Deliveries

Waypoint Leasing (Ireland) Limited ("Waypoint"), the largest independent global helicopter leasing company, announced today that it has completed a lease transaction for three new AW169 helicopters to Emerald Pacific Airlines ("Emerald Pacific") in Taiwan to be used in EMS operations and other missions. This transaction marks Waypoint's third, fourth, and fifth AW169 deliveries globally, as well as the first helicopter lease in Taiwan.

Philip Stransky, Waypoint's Vice President of Sales Relationship Management, Asia Pacific, said, "This is a very important transaction for Waypoint as it marks the beginning of a collaborative partnership with a new, well-respected customer, and the entry into a very important market Taiwan. Emerald Pacific is well positioned to take advantage of the growth in demand for EMS services in Taiwan, and we look forward to supporting their financial and leasing needs. We would like to thank the Taiwanese Civil Aeronautics Administration for their professionalism and Leonardo for assisting our team in the execution of the first helicopter lease in Taiwan."

James Lee, Chairman of Emerald Pacific, said, "Waypoint proved themselves to be a strong partner in supporting our important government EMS operations. Their customer-focused dedication and operational knowledge were key elements to the efficient and flexible execution of this agreement. We are pleased to sign our first helicopter lease with Waypoint and look forward to working with them as we continue to expand our fleet in the future."

Since its inception in 2013, Waypoint has been active in supporting oil and gas, utility, firefighting and other industrial-focused helicopter operators. Waypoint's portfolio includes more than 160 aircraft for 35 customers in 34 countries with total assets in excess of $1.6 billion. Additionally, Waypoint has firm and option orders with aircraft manufacturers for more than 70 helicopters valued at more than $750 million, to be delivered over the next four years.

About Waypoint

Waypoint is a global helicopter leasing company that provides operating lease and financing solutions to helicopter operators worldwide. Headquartered in Limerick, Ireland, Waypoint differentiates itself with a senior management team that has direct helicopter operating and leasing experience in key helicopter markets around the world, having leased helicopters across Africa and the Middle East, Asia, Australasia, Europe, and North and South America. Waypoint serves a wide range of sectors including oil and gas, emergency medical service, search and rescue, firefighting and governmental support. In addition to Ireland, Waypoint has offices in London, the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Brazil, South Africa, and Australia. Further information is available at www.waypointleasing.com.

About Emerald Pacific Airlines

Emerald Pacific Airlines was established in 1994 in Taichung City, serving customers throughout Taiwan. Offering services in helicopter offshore operations, heavy lift, agricultural engineering, medical evacuation, aerial photography and powerline insulator cleaning. Emerald Pacific is the largest civil helicopter operator in Taiwan.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005488/en/

Contacts:

For Waypoint

Sard Verbinnen Co.

Jared Levy/Cameron Seligmann

212-687-8080

waypoint-svc@sardverb.com