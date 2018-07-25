Alessandro Dambrosio



Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, July 25, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) today announced that Alessandro Dambrosio is to join MMC as Executive Design Director of Advanced Design. He will lead teams at three design studios - Okazaki, Tokyo in Japan, and Frankfurt in Germany. He will report directly to Tsunehiro Kunimoto, Corporate Vice President of Design Devision."Alessandro is a very experienced and skilled designer with a long career at leading car companies," said Kunimoto. "I look forward to him inspiring our teams to shape the next generation of Mitsubishi Design and contributing to rebuild and enhance the Mitsubishi Motors Brand as we aiming for global growth."Alessandro is joining at an exciting time when we are working on concepts for the future of Mitsubishi Motors styling. With his passion and well-developed understanding of brand values, he will be an extremely valuable addition to our design team."Dambrosio, from Milan, started his career at Fiat, in Centro Stile Lancia, and he spent almost eight years at Alfa Romeo as Chief Designer. He was subsequently head of Maserati Design before joining the Volkswagen Group as head of the Audi Concept Design Studio in Munich.He will join Mitsubishi Motors in October.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is the sixth largest automaker in Japan and the sixteenth largest in the world. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. From October 2016, Mitsubishi is one-third owned by Nissan, and a part of the Renault - Nissan - Mitsubishi Alliance. For more information, please visit www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.