Giorgetti Acquires Battaglia Interior Contractors

MILAN, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Giorgetti continues its strategy for growth in the contract sector and announces its 100% acquisition of Battaglia Interior Contractors. The historic Italian firm, which specialises in creating interior designs for homes, hotels, retail and the nautical industry, provides a way for Giorgetti to respond in an increasingly effective manner to requests for turnkey solutions. Founded in 1973 in Misinto, Brianza, by Salvatore Battaglia as an artisanal workshop for making bespoke furniture, today, after almost forty years, the company has become a modern, technologically advanced manufacturer, which continues to have customisation and the pursuit of the highest standards of quality as its strengths. Battaglia has created impressive designs for hotels in Paris, New York, Venice and Milan, as well as Switzerland and Greece; no less impressive are its designs for the retail sector, thanks to projects completed for famous international brands, such as Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Brioni, DSquared2 and Dior.

"For Giorgetti, this acquisition represents an extraordinary opportunity for growth in the contract sector, which makes our 120th anniversary even more special and fits perfectly into our strategy for making Giorgetti a brand that can design space around products, creating unique, personalised interiors. Our plan is to maintain a clear distinction between the identities of the two brands, which share the same strong, founding values of ensuring the finest quality in materials and execution, meticulous attention to detail and original design that is never ordinary, and creating significant synergies between the two. In an exchange of skills, Giorgetti will also enable Battaglia to effectively penetrate international markets, especially in those geographical areas where Made in Italy is the indisputable sign of quality and style. In fact, Giorgetti has an increasing presence in foreign markets, which will be further strengthened by the imminent opening of new monobrand outlets in Paris and North America, with two monobrands, one of which will be in Los Angeles," said Giovanni del Vecchio, Managing Director of Giorgetti.

Sharing with Giorgetti a vision of excellence that focuses on the finest quality materials, sartorial attention to detail and the creation of a timeless aesthetic, Battaglia Interior Contractors is able to provide refined interior solutions for large living areas, which demonstrate the value of Made in Italy design, even in relation to complex, bespoke, large-scale designs, which require architectural input in addition to the interior design.