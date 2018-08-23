The "Europe Color Cosmetics Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Color Cosmetics Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

The Color cosmetics products are largely being utilized in the region, while France is the biggest market. Matte lipstick has been a major beauty trend over the past couple of years. However, presently color correcting and highlighting products are on rise.

Additionally, consumers are largely shifting towards more a natural and subtle look. All these factors are collectively contributing to the market growth.

Segments Analyzed

Based on the Target, the Color Cosmetics market is segmented into Prestige Products and Mass Products.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Facial Make-up, Lip Products, Eye Make-up, Nail Products, Hair Color Products, Special Effect Products, and Other Applications.

Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Profiled

Estee Lauder Inc.

Avon Products Inc.

L'Oreal SA

Revlon Inc.

Procter Gamble (P&G) Company

Unilever

Ciat London

Shiseido Company Ltd.

Kryolan Professional Make-Up

Coty Inc.

