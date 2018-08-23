The "Europe Color Cosmetics Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Color Cosmetics Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.
The Color cosmetics products are largely being utilized in the region, while France is the biggest market. Matte lipstick has been a major beauty trend over the past couple of years. However, presently color correcting and highlighting products are on rise.
Additionally, consumers are largely shifting towards more a natural and subtle look. All these factors are collectively contributing to the market growth.
Segments Analyzed
- Based on the Target, the Color Cosmetics market is segmented into Prestige Products and Mass Products.
- Based on Application, the market is segmented into Facial Make-up, Lip Products, Eye Make-up, Nail Products, Hair Color Products, Special Effect Products, and Other Applications.
- Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.
Companies Profiled
- Estee Lauder Inc.
- Avon Products Inc.
- L'Oreal SA
- Revlon Inc.
- Procter Gamble (P&G) Company
- Unilever
- Ciat London
- Shiseido Company Ltd.
- Kryolan Professional Make-Up
- Coty Inc.
