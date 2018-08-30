Sale was required by the European Commission as part of June 1, 2018 mefro wheels acquisition

Accuride Corporation ("Accuride") a leading supplier of wheel end systems to the global commercial vehicle industry announced that it has sold its interest in Gianetti Ruote, S.r.l. ("Gianetti"), a European manufacturer of steel wheels, to a company of the international investment group Quantum Capital Partners (QCP), which is based in Munich, Germany. Accuride completed the sale of its interest in Gianetti pursuant to certain commitments it made to the European Commission to secure the Commission's approval of Accuride's June 1, 2018 acquisition of mefro wheels, GmbH.

Lincoln International acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Accuride on this transaction, and Gianni, Origoni, Cappelli Partners served as Accuride's primary legal advisor on the sale.

About Accuride Corporation

With world headquarters in Evansville, Ind., USA, Accuride Corporation is a leading supplier of wheel end systems to the global commercial vehicle industry. The company's products include steel and aluminum commercial vehicle wheels and wheel-end components and assemblies; and steel wheels for the European automotive and global agricultural, construction and industrial equipment markets. The company's products are marketed under its brand names, which include Accuride, Accuride Wheel End Solutions, Gunite, KIC, Kronprinz and Südrad. Accuride is a portfolio company of Crestview Partners. For more information: www.AccurideCorp.com.

