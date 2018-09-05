Deal strengthens global growth strategy, European presence

Clinical Innovations, one of the world's largest medical device companies focused on labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care, announced today it has acquired French company MVF Disposables.

The deal follows recent expansions by Clinical Innovations in Germany, Australia and China, supporting the company's global growth strategy and strengthening its presence in the European market. A leading obstetrics company based in Nancy, MVF Disposables will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Clinical Innovations.

"Our growth is driven by our focus on improving outcomes for mothers, babies and physicians around the world," said Ken Reali, president and CEO of Clinical Innovations. "Philippe Evrard, president of MVF, has built his medical device company into a first-rate organization. Adding it to the Clinical Innovations portfolio perfectly supports our goals and positions us to grow even more in the French and European markets. We look forward to welcoming the MVF Disposables team and working with them to continue our expansion."

With industry-leading products such as the ebb Complete Tamponade System, traxi Panniculus Retractor and Kiwi Vacuum-Assisted Delivery System, Clinical Innovations has a presence in more than 90 countries, including 85 percent of the hospitals in the U.S. and Western Europe. The company, based in Salt Lake City, has quickly grown its global footprint in recent years, expanding to new territories and strengthening its presence in established markets.

Health care expenditures in France are among the highest in Europe, at €240 billion per year. With a population of more than 67 million, 750,000 annual births and 500 maternity hospitals, France represents a significant opportunity for the company to expand its direct footprint in a major European market.

"We are pleased to add another beachhead to our growing direct sales force," said Steve Cash, senior vice president of global sales. "I look forward to working with Glenn Weatherley, general manager of Clinical Innovations Europe, and the rest of his team to develop and strengthen our business in France."

In 2017, Clinical Innovations acquired German company Brenner Medical GmbH. In June, it acquired Australian distributor JB Medical Supplies. And in July, it established CI Medical Instruments in China.

Clinical Innovations is owned by EQT, a leading investment firm with approximately EUR 50 billion in raised capital across 27 funds. Formed in 1993, Clinical Innovations is celebrating its quarter-century anniversary throughout 2018.

About Clinical Innovations

Clinical Innovations is one of the largest medical device companies exclusively focused on labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care. The company is a market-leader in several categories with products such as the Koala Intrauterine Pressure Catheter, Kiwi Vacuum-Assisted Delivery System, ROM Plus Rupture of Membranes Test, traxi Panniculus Retractor, ClearView Uterine Manipulator, the babyLance Safety heel stick and the ebb Complete Tamponade System. Clinical Innovations is expanding its global presence while directly researching and developing state-of-the-art technologies and innovative medical devices that fulfill its mission of improving the lives of mothers and their babies throughout the world. Clinical Innovations is an EQT portfolio company. For more information, visit clinicalinnovations.com.

About MVF Disposables

MVF Disposables is a leading obstetrics distributor in France, supplying leading-edge products used in labor, delivery and neonatal care. For more information, visit mvf.fr.

About EQT

EQT is a leading investment firm with approximately EUR 50 billion in raised capital across 27 funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the U.S. with total sales of more than EUR 19 billion and approximately 110,000 employees. EQT is an active investor and owner in the health care sector, including investments in Certara, Press Ganey, Ottobock, Sivantos, and Lima. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership. For more information, visit EQTpartners.com.

