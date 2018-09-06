Global procurement intelligence advisory firm SpendEdge has identified the three key applications of inventory optimization in boosting business operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005452/en/

BUSINESS BENEFITS OF OPTIMIZING INVENTORY OPERATIONS (Graphic: Business Wire)

Inventory optimization is always a smart practice for any organization. It is very important to keep a watchful eye on your inventory or count stocks frequently, otherwise you are giving yourself up for potential inventory faults and challenges. A strong inventory optimization practice can really make or break your business. At present, it is accepted that most organization's struggle when it comes to breaching the barriers of business silos. This belief is an age-old challenge that has affected supply chain management. The principal step to break this obstacle is to get everyone in the whole company on the same page and associated around the same key performance indicators (KPI's).

Download the free supplement to know more about the business benefits of inventory optimization.

Currently, there is no need to simply raise levels of stock to attain a better service. Advanced inventory optimization tools consider demand and supply challenges and allow companies to achieve better business performance with lower inventories.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "When it comes to inventory management, there are three ways for establishments to align and break down the silos From a people viewpoint, from a process perspective, and from a technology standpoint."

To know how our procurement solutions can help you achieve substantial savings and boost procurement process Start your 14-day free trial

Benefits of inventory optimization:

Business Leaders and Management A happy customer is definitely a loyal customer and these customers result in long-term sales for the business. CEO's and business owners can benefit from inventory optimization by filtering overall service levels and filling rates of product delivery as they put their customers at the center of their supply chain. Also, inventory optimization lets inventory managers guarantee that the right quantities of stock are always on hand when demand comes knocking.

A happy customer is definitely a loyal customer and these customers result in long-term sales for the business. CEO's and business owners can benefit from inventory optimization by filtering overall service levels and filling rates of product delivery as they put their customers at the center of their supply chain. Also, inventory optimization lets inventory managers guarantee that the right quantities of stock are always on hand when demand comes knocking. Financial Advisors and Managers Cutting costs and capitals tied up in the business is very important for any financial organizer. One can also quickly realize better cash flow by reducing additional inventory in the warehouse. Through better forecasting, development, and following inventory redeployment best practices, reordering needs will decrease and "bad inventory" levels can be eradicated from the balance sheet.

Cutting costs and capitals tied up in the business is very important for any financial organizer. One can also quickly realize better cash flow by reducing additional inventory in the warehouse. Through better forecasting, development, and following inventory redeployment best practices, reordering needs will decrease and "bad inventory" levels can be eradicated from the balance sheet. Download your free copy to access the complete list of benefits

Download the free supplement to know more about the business benefits of inventory optimization:

https://www.spendedge.com/request-white-paper?related=9787

Get unlimited access to all our procurement articles and reports. SpendEdge's Insights Platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.Start your 14-day trial now

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005452/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us