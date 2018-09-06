Food Processing Suppliers Association: FPSA Issues New Trend Study For Food And Beverage Processing Equipment Market

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2018 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced the release of its latest five-year global Trend Study forecast - Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market. This follows studies for the Food Packaging Technology and Food Automation Markets which were released earlier this summer and will be followed this fall by trend studies for Prepared Foods Processing Market, Confectionery Processing Market and Fruit & Vegetables Processing Market. These studies will be released on a monthly basis and are free of charge for all FPSA member companies. Non-members can purchase these studies at a cost of $1,800 per study.

"The Trend Study program is incredibly popular with our members given the tremendous data included in each study," said Jarrod McCarroll, Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Weber, Inc. "These studies provide members with a forecast of the next five years in key segments of our industry that help us to identify market opportunities and strategize accordingly. Frankly, one trend study alone covers the cost of FPSA membership dues, however the benefit far exceeds this, especially when you consider the invaluable market research data included in each study and the fact that that six studies are issued throughout the year."

"Five years into producing our Trend Studies, the growth of this program shows no sign of slowing," said David Seckman, President and CEO of FPSA. "In fact, the idea of the Trend Studies came from one of our industry councils to satisfy a need that is far easier for the Association than for a single company on its own. Since that first study five years ago, we have now produced ten more and expect to continue searching for additional topics that help members be more successful in their business."

The Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market Study joins the Food Packaging Technology Study and the Food Automation Market Study from earlier this year, as well as the collection of studies conducted in previous years for processed meats, poultry, seafood, dairy products, bakery, beverages, pet foods and prepared foods. To obtain these or any past studies visit http://www.fpsa.org/request-trend-report/ or contact Ann Marie Penaranda, FPSA Marketing & Outreach Associate. (apenaranda@fpsa.org) or (703) 663-1213.

FPSA is a trade association serving suppliers to the global food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The Association's programs and services assist its members in marketing their products and services, and in improving their business practices. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include: PROCESS EXPO, electronic media marketing, education, research, and being the voice of its members in the public arena on issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

