CF&B Communication: Madrid "European Midcap Event" November 14, 2018 - 30 listed companies, 50 spanish investors in One-to-One

Madrid - This November 14, 2018, CF&B Communication is organizing the 2nd edition of the Madrid European 'MidCap Event', where selected Midcaps travelling to European financial capitals will make a stop in Madrid to meet the attending Spanish institutional investors.

For one day, the top managers of listed companies from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, will present fund managers with their activity and perspectives in pre-organized one-to-one meetings.

About thirty listed companies, as well as about fifty institutional investors are expected to attend this event.

INTERMONTE (Milan) is the main Partner in this edition.

Registration is free for investors.

The next events organized by CF&B Communication are the Geneva European 'Midcap Event' on December 4&5, 2018, and the 2019 events are already open to registration, among which the Frankfurt European 'Midcap Event' in February, the Paris 'SmallCap Event' mid-April, the Copenhagen European 'Midcap Event' mid-May and the Paris European 'Midcap Event' Spring end June 2018.

For further information and queries, please contact Caroline BADER - c.bader@cfbcom.fr (mailto:c.bader@cfbcom.fr)

