SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.: SolarWinds Introduces New APM powered by AppOptics to Deliver Application Support for IT Operations and DevOps Teams

?AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2018(SAM), to provide in-depth, code-level monitoring of custom applications. The new solution is designed to deliver deeper performance insights and distributed transaction tracing capabilities across applications hosted in or across on-premise, hybrid IT, and cloud environments.

"With APM powered by AppOptics, technology professionals can incorporate traditional monitoring capabilities with tracing-polled and observed metrics can now work together to provide meaningful, actionable insights," said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president of products, SolarWinds. "This solution is the latest example of our continued commitment to technology professionals-designing products that integrate with and broaden the capabilities of their toolset, when they are ready to do so. By combining our deep community connection with our comprehensive product portfolio, we believe that we are uniquely able to deliver integrated solutions designed to meet the individual needs of IT operations, DevOps, and business teams, bringing these users together to deliver the best application performance for the business."

Unified Application Performance Monitoring, Visualization, and Troubleshooting

Designed to deliver end-to-end visibility down to the transaction level, APM can help users prove where and when end-user experiences do not meet intended-for service levels through performance information for each element of a request, providing insight into the root cause of performance bottlenecks. APM collects metrics on application performance and detailed distributed transaction traces, which can help IT operations and application support teams centrally monitor a variety of conditions and metrics-such as web response times across IIS-based application front-ends and tracing the path of requests through the entire application, across remote procedure calls (RPC), database queries, and more.

Web response-time heat maps and service transaction views are additional features designed to help users quickly gain insight into application performance-identifying both problems and opportunities- in a single view. For greater detail, users can drill into transaction trace information to identify the root cause of the problem-a slow database query, unresponsive REST-API service, or application design fault. The ability to correlate network and server performance with application performance data may also reduce the mean time to repair. With an integrated portfolio of products based on the SolarWinds Orion Platform, technology professionals can pivot between application metrics, traces, infrastructure metrics, and data across their custom and off-the-shelf applications more easily.

"Modern application management is an essential part of enterprise digital transformation, whether those applications are hosted in the cloud or developed in-house," said Brandon Butler, senior research analyst, International Data Corporation (IDC). "But, organizations do not always have the detailed instrumentation necessary to ensure the health and performance of critical applications. SolarWinds APM goes beyond simple up/down monitoring with application response tracking, distributed transaction traces, custom metrics, among other features. Solutions like these help IT professionals and application support teams easily and quickly understand application operations and how issues like slow database or API calls are impacting performance."

Pricing and Availability

SolarWinds APM powered by AppOptics is available immediately, with pricing starting at $2,995 USD*. SolarWinds APM powered by AppOptics is also available bundled with SolarWinds Server & Application Monitor. For more information, including a free 30-day trial, visit the SolarWinds website or call 866.530.8100.

*Prices as of October 23, 2018, in US dollars. Pricing may vary based upon the jurisdiction and applicable currency. Please contact a local SolarWinds sales representative to find pricing specific to your jurisdiction.

SWIproduct

