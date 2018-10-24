First European Office to Provide Support For its Global Client base and Meet Growing International Demand

Flow, the pioneer of next generation cross border commerce, today announced that it has opened its first European office in the heart of Dublin, Ireland, to support the company's rapid growth. A recent surge in demand from European brands seeking a comprehensive international e-commerce solution prompted Flow's decision to establish a strong presence in the EU. The Dublin office will primarily house engineering, sales, and customer support teams, and will allow Flow to meet the demand for its solution and continue offering its superior customer service to brands and retailers in Europe and other markets that are seeking to localize their global shopping experiences. The office will be lead by Gregor Heine, Director of Engineering at Flow.

"Our expansion into Ireland and, more broadly, Europe, is a milestone in our company's growth as we continue to introduce our cross border e-commerce platform to the world," said Rob Keve, CEO of Flow. "Flow's mission centers on enabling retailers and brands to engage in global e-commerce with ease, and our Dublin office will help us provide more localized service to our international clients."

Flow was founded in 2015 by Rob Keve, founder of customer experience company Fizzback, and Mike Bryzek, co-founder of e-commerce leader Gilt Groupe. The company has raised around $20M from leading investors that include Bain Capital Ventures, Fung Capital, and Forerunner Ventures.

Flow automates and simplifies every aspect of the international e-commerce process by eliminating the challenges many brands and retailers encounter when trying to sell and ship products internationally.

"Dublin has a tremendous pool of technology talent, and opening up an office here will help us continue building Flow's platform and establish even closer ties with all of our global clients," said Gregor Heine.

About Flow

Flow is a global cross border e-commerce platform that enables brands and retailers to sell their products to customers internationally by creating a localized shopping experience. Flow automates and simplifies every aspect of the international e-commerce process for its customers, removing the challenges facing cross border commerce by offering benefits such as multi-currency pricing, cost-efficient and rapid shipping, international payment options, well-defined taxes and duties, and simple returns. Brands and retailers use Flow's cloud-based software solution to better manage cross border logistics, to reach a broader international customer base and to enhance the customer experience. For more information, visit http://www.flow.io/.

