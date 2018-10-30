The innovative body-mounted video and audio recorder provides clear impartial evidence at any time

Speech Processing Solutions, the global leader in professional dictation solutions, has just launched its first body-worn video and audio recorder. The brand-new Philips VideoTracer DVT3120 offers users Full HD 1080p video recording using super-wide 170° angle coverage for ultimate clear footage. The VideoTracer is the ideal tool for providing reliable evidence to security guards and other law enforcement professionals such as private parking and retail security staff.

Crystal clear evidence

The device captures video in sharp and vivid detail to provide clear impartial evidence, for example in situations where disagreements could arise. The integrated high-quality microphone captures audio clearly and for maximum evidence accuracy and tracking, every recording can be watermarked with a date, time, user ID and GPS location. The snapshot function allows the user to even capture photos while recording, without interrupting the video sequence.

"Law enforcement and security professionals can enjoy a peace of mind while on duty with this device. If something unexpected happens, it's all on camera. There will be no discussions and often the mere presence of a body-worn video and audio recorder, will discourage many people from acting out of line," explains Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions.

Extra durability for every situation

The new Philips VideoTracer is a body-worn video and audio recorder which can conveniently be attached in various ways to a jacket or uniform using an adjustable mounting clip. The built-in powerful battery lasts all working day and the robust housing is ready for any weather condition.

"The device is extra durable suited for all working conditions. Its Night-Vision Mode enables high-quality video recording even in low-light situations and the waterproof housing means the user does not need to worry about rain damaging the device," adds Dr. Brauner.

The body-worn camera also comes with an integrated motion sensor which, when activated, automatically starts recording when an object enters the field of view. The pre- and post-recording functions further permit users to spontaneously record important parts of incidents and never miss a moment, even after the stop recording button has been pressed.

The user can playback recorded video and audio files instantly using the 2" LCD screen and built-in speaker. Philips VideoTracer DVT3120 is available from the beginning of November 2018. For more information and reseller links, please visit: www.philips.com/dictation

Please note: This product may not be available in certain regions such as the United States and Canada.

