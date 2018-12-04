The global grease market is expected to post a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005672/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global grease market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing shipbuilding business. The marine sector is one of the major end-users of the global grease market. The shipbuilding business in the marine industry consumes the highest volume of grease. While the shipbuilding business was growing at a slow pace until 2010, the inflow of global foreign direct investment (FDI), seaborne trade and business expansions of multinational companies has triggered the rapid growth of the market. Therefore, a high increase in the production of ships and growing repair and maintenance activities of old ships and boats will act as a driving factor for the growth of the global grease market.

This market research report on the global grease market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising popularity of bio-based grease as one of the key emerging trends in the global grease market:

Global grease market: Rising popularity of bio-based grease

The eco-friendly products are gaining popularity across numerous industries and the grease market is no exception to it. The emergence and use of bio-based grease, which is produced from renewable feedstocks including plant-based oil and sugar through ultrafiltration, fermentation, and crystallization techniques is increasing. Moreover, the use of eco-friendly grease helps in maintaining the ecological balance in the environment, as it reduces VOCs and the toxicity of gases from nearby industries. Therefore, the growing popularity of bio-based grease products will drive the growth of the global grease market.

"The vendors in the global grease market are investing in new plants and capacity expansions to fulfill the demand for grease in diverse applications. Therefore, investment in new plants by vendors is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global grease market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global grease market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global grease market by end-user (automotive, construction and off highway, general manufacturing, and steel) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with a market share of almost 38%, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is likely to continue dominating the global grease market during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005672/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com