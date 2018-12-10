The global legal cannabis market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 27% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005523/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global legal cannabis market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the global legal cannabis market is the rapid legalization of cannabis worldwide. Many nations have been decriminalizing cannabis and legalizing the use of marijuana both for recreational and medicinal purposes. At present, in the US, 34 states (including Washington DC) have legalized cannabis for medicinal purposes, while 10 states among them have even granted the permission for the use of cannabis both for recreational and medicinal uses.

This global legal cannabis marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2019-2023. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in the use of advanced techniques in cannabis cultivation as one of the key trends in the global legal cannabis market:

Global legal cannabis market: Use of advanced techniques in cannabis cultivation

Owing to the advent of new processes used in cannabis cultivation, the cannabis industry has been witnessing growth. These processes have been extremely helpful in enhancing the quality and increasing the production level. Cannabis cultivation is basically done in fully-equipped laboratories with facilities such as sanitized chambers and controlled environment.

"The production level has significantly improved because of advanced techniques such as Screen of Green and Sea of Green. These techniques use nutrient-laden solution to produce cannabis that is rich in THC. Marijuana-derived CBD oil products have also improved in quality because of the use of these techniques," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food products.

Global legal cannabis market: Segmentation analysis

This legal cannabis market analysis report segments the market by product (legal medical cannabis and legal recreational cannabis) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The legal medical cannabis segment led the global legal cannabis market, contributing to more than 71% share in 2018. The legal medical cannabis market has been growing at an exponential rate since 2012 owing to an increasing number of countries legalizing the medical use of cannabis.

In 2018, the Americas accounted for the largest share of the global legal cannabis market, contributing to more than 95% share. The legal cannabis market in the Americas was moderately concentrated in 2018 because of the presence of a reasonable number of regional and a few global vendors.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005523/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com