Balanced Force, coServe, Flow Line Integration, Optingo, RootHub IT and Vanenburg Software partner with Rootstock to provide ERP support internationally

Rootstock Software, a leading cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) provider for manufacturing, distribution and supply chain organizations on the Salesforce Platform, announced today that the company is continuing to experience significant international growth with the signing of several new partners. These partners will provide Rootstock customers in Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia with consulting and implementation services for the company's Cloud ERP solution.

Rootstock Cloud ERP is a flexible, modern and digitally connected ERP solution that provides organizations with real-time management across their entire business, including manufacturing, distribution, supply chain and finance operations. Rootstock's channel partners will help customers achieve their digital transformation and business goals by leveraging Rootstock to better connect customers, suppliers and employees.

When combined with Salesforce, Rootstock Cloud ERP customers enjoy a 360-degree view of all customer interactions and achieve more efficient operations.

"We are delighted to have this knowledgeable and well-respected group of partners join the Rootstock ecosystem," said Per Norling, General Manager, International for Rootstock Software. "Partners are critical to helping us meet the demand for Rootstock Cloud ERP we are experiencing around the world. Our customers will benefit from their business process acumen and knowledge of Rootstock Cloud ERP."

The new partners include:

Balanced Force (Zeewolde, the Netherlands)

coServe (KM Baarn, the Netherlands with a subsidiary in Hyderabad, India)

Flow Line Integration (Lyon, France)

Optingo (Warszawa, Poland)

RootHub IT (West Midlands, England)

Vanenburg Software (the Netherlands)

These partners will supplement Rootstock Software's implementation and support services provided by the company's direct offices in the Nordics, Australia and North America.

