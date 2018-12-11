Technavio's global motorcycle anti-lock braking systems (ABS) market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 42% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

The insurance premium discounts for motorcycles with ABS will be one of the major trends in the global motorcycle anti-lock braking systems marketduring 2018-2022. ABS is the preferred device for enhancing motorcycle safety. The factors such as legislation and discounts also fuel the demand for ABS. The insurance providers offer discounts on motorcycle insurance if the vehicle is equipped with ABS. These discounts range from 5% to 10%, depending on the provider and region.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global motorcycle anti-lock braking systems market is the integration of ABS with other motorcycle safety functions:

Global motorcycle anti-lock braking systems market: Integration of ABS with other motorcycle safety functions

The success of a technology depends on its integration with other technological advances. The opportunity to integrate motorcycle cruise control with electronic fuel injection and the ride-by-wire system led to motorcycle manufactures installing cruise control system with fewer add-on components. Consequently, motorcycle cruise control is widely offered as a standard fitment.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics, "Integrating ABS with other safety functions can help in increasing the adoption of motorcycle ABS. Integrating pressure sensors with speed sensors in motorcycle ABS provides rear-wheel lift-up mitigation. Integrating sensors, which detect sideways wheel slip with the wheel-speed sensors can assist in providing external lateral force for sliding mitigation."

Global motorcycle anti-lock braking systems market: Segmentation analysis

This global motorcycle anti-lock braking systems market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (dual channel ABS and single channel ABS) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the dual channel ABS segment held the largest motorcycle anti-lock braking systems market share in 2017, contributing to over 66% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 81% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

