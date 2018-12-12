The global satellite transponder market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181212005582/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global satellite transponders market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising adoption of HTS technology. The adoption of HTS using spot beam technology is increasing in commercial satellite communications. In recent years, HTS technology was widely used to provide broadband internet services to consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). ISPs started launching HTS by integrating transponders that support Ku band and Ka band. The demand for HTS services in North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa is expected to reach 2 terabytes per second (TBps) by 2024 due to the increasing demand from commercial satellite communication companies. Vendors such as SES have announced plans to deploy new HTS to cater to the increasing demand from end-users. Therefore, with such initiatives, the global satellite transponder market is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global satellite transponder market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of next-generation MBH as one of the key emerging trends in the global satellite transponder market:

Global satellite transponder market: Advent of next-generation MBH

Satellite transponders act as backhaul capacity providers for end-user such as enterprises, ISPs, and mobility, both aeronautical and maritime. For instance, Intelsat provides end-to-end service models to end-users such as enterprises and wireless infrastructure providers. The company generates most of its revenue from its network business unit. It launched the IS-29E satellite, which had 20 C band transponders to provide coverage to South America and 249 Ku band transponders that were equivalent of 36 MHz to provide coverage to North America, Europe, Mexico, and Central America. Moreover, satellite operators are focusing on improving the total cost of ownership (TCO) by optimizing networking hardware terminals and satellite antenna systems to enhance the consumer premise equipment in enterprises, teleports and VSAT. By improving the downlink capacity, the ground terminals will be able to support high-speed throughout.

"Apart from the advent of next-generation MBH, some other factors boosting the growth of the market is the increasing demand for HDTVs and video broadcasting. The consumer demand for satellite TVs, inducing high-definition televisions and UHDTVs, and DTH is increasing. Hence, satellite operators are focusing on launching satellites that transmit HD content, in turn boosting the growth of the overall market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global satellite transponder market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global satellite transponder market by application (communication, EO, technology development, navigation, and space science) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with a market share close to 43%, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Americas is expected to register the highest incremental growth.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181212005582/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com