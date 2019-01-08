sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 599 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,46 Euro		-0,34
-1,49 %
WKN: A2ANT0 ISIN: NL0011794037 Ticker-Symbol: AHOG 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,70
22,71
10:35
22,705
22,71
10:34
08.01.2019 | 08:41
(16 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ahold Delhaize announces appointment of Farhan Siddiqi as Chief Digital Officer and member of the Executive Committee

Zaandam, the Netherlands, January 8, 2019 - Ahold Delhaize announces today the appointment of Farhan Siddiqi as Chief Digital Officer and member of the Executive Committee, effective January 28, 2019. In this role, Farhan will drive digital transformation and innovation across Ahold Delhaize's great local brands, focusing on loyalty, data analytics and personalization.

Farhan joins Ahold Delhaize from McDonald's where he most recently served as Chief Digital Officer and led the restaurant chain's digital transformation, including the launch of mobile commerce in 20,000 restaurants, a new mobile app and the upgrade of self-service ordering kiosks. He was also responsible for data analytics and extending Customer Relationship Management capabilities. Prior to this, Farhan held several key leadership positions within Bank of America, Target and General Electric, where he focused on implementing successful customer loyalty programs, digital payment solutions, and launching strategic partnerships.

Frans Muller, President and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, said: "I'm thrilled to welcome Farhan to Ahold Delhaize. With his knowledge of the digital customer experience in a wide variety of industries, he will help further accelerate Ahold Delhaize's digital transformation, a key element in our Leading Together strategy. Farhan will drive best practice sharing in digital and eCommerce across our great local brands while leveraging our global scale, supporting us in doubling net consumer online sales to around 7 billion euros by 2021."
Ahold Delhaize announces appointment of Farhan Siddiqi as CDO (http://hugin.info/130711/R/2230638/876649.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ahold Delhaize via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)