pressrelations and Media Track announce strategic partnership



Today, the cross-media intelligence service and software provider pressrelations GmbH and the AI-powered print content tech specialist, Media Track Pte Ltd have announced a broad strategic partnership. This cooperation combines both companies' strengths, resulting in an all-around monitoring and analysis suit for system customers. In addition, pressrelations enhances its international presence by opening a new office in East Asia's high-tech centre, Singapore, after its successful entry into the US market in October 2018.



"pressrelations source agnostic production system PR-Office and its front-end solution NewsRadar® X have proven to be very popular with our international customers," says Media Track CEO Steffen Egelund. "We are very pleased that MMOs and communication specialists across the globe will benefit from this seamless integration to our AI-based print digitisation system. For our clients, this means that Media Track and pressrelations become a one stop shop for MMOs with an integrated product, that ensures a state-of-the-art client facing portal with the industrys most secure and fast print delivery service." Both companies are adopting a hybrid approach, focussing on an optimal blend of human and artificial intelligence.



Through this partnership, pressrelations GmbH makes another step towards internationalisation. "Thanks to our Singapore office we will be able to provide our Southeast Asian customers with reliable support and consulting services," says pressrelations CEO Jens Schmitz. "On top of that, Singapores technological leadership and innovative capacity are an ideal source of inspiration for software development."



pressrelations GmbH



Founded in 2001, pressrelations GmbH, with headquarters in Dusseldorf and branches in Berlin, Hamburg, Austin (Texas), Dublin, Moscow, Singapore and Sofia, is an international service provider for cross-media monitoring and analysis services. The company combines in-house technology with human expertise through its news managers, analysts and consultants. pressrelations provides practical insights and guidance to over 500 customers for planning, controlling and evaluating their communication work.



Media Track Pte Ltd



Media Track Pte Ltd is an AI-powered tech provider to the global media monitoring industry primarily working with segmentation and digitization of print content. Headquartered in Singapore and with operations in Thailand and the Philippines, Media Track provides print digitization services to its clients around the world. Media Tracks digitization solution is primarily based on AI-technology which produces more precise output articles free of human errors and gives a quick turn around of papers with unbeatable pricing structures. Media Track has more than 200 employees and has been around since 2009.




