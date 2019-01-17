Regulatory News:

SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS (Paris:SAFOR) (Euronext: FR0012452746 SAFOR), a company developing and marketing an innovative range of sterile implants combined with their single-use surgical instruments, releases its half-year report on the liquidity contract signed with Louis Capital Markets from June 1, 2018.

The liquidity account had the following holdings as of December 31, 2018:

96,388 shares

€3,610.46

For the prior period (June 29, 2018), the corresponding figures were:

89,710 shares

€5,521.68

Next publication: 2018 full-year results and first-quarter 2019 revenues, April 26, 2019(after the market close)

About Safe Orthopaedics:

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company that develops and markets an innovative range of sterile implants and associated single-use surgical instruments, with the aim of facilitating safer, optimized and lower-cost spinal surgery. By avoiding the reuse of surgical instruments, Safe Orthopaedics reduces the risk of infection, avoids the cumbersome and unreliable logistics of instrument sterilization, and limits hospital costs. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpine Kits are CE-marked and FDA cleared; they are already being marketed in 16 countries, in Europe and the United States. The company is based at Eragny-sur-Oise (France), and has 43 employees.

