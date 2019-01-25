Newgioco Group, Inc.: Newgioco to Present at NobleConXV - Noble Capital Markets' Fifteenth Annual Investor / Equity Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2019 / Newgioco Group, Inc. ('Newgioco' or the 'Company') (OTCQB: NWGI), an international, vertically-integrated leisure gaming technology company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, today announced that Ralph Garcea, Company VP, Corporate and Business Development will present at NobleConXV - Noble Capital Markets' Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference at the W Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Florida - on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time in Studio 3.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website at www.newgiocogroup.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on the new investor portal created by Noble called Channelchek: www.channelchek.com. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a vertically-integrated leisure gaming technology company, with fully licensed online and land-based gaming operations and innovative betting technology platforms that provide bet processing for casinos and other gaming operators. The Company conducts its business under the registered brand Newgioco primarily through its internet-based betting distribution network on its website, www.newgioco.it as well as retail neighborhood betting shops situated throughout Italy.

The Company offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. Newgioco also owns and operates innovative betting platform software providing both B2B and B2C bet processing for casinos, sports betting and other online and land-based gaming operators. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

2019 marks Noble Capital Markets' 35th anniversary. The Company is an equity-research driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on emerging growth companies. In addition to NobleCon, Noble hosts numerous 'non-deal' corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. In late 2018, Noble launched Channelchek.com which features advanced market data, institutional-quality research, balanced news, videos and podcasts covering more than 6,000 emerging growth companies. There is no cost for investors to join. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com

