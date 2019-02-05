Aspo Oyj: Invitation to the press conference on Aspo's Financial Statement Release

Aspo Plc

Press Release

January 5, 2019 at 9 a.m.



Invitation to the press conference on Aspo's Financial Statement Release



Aspo Plc will publish the Financial Statement Release for January-December 2018 on Thursday, February 14, 2019, approximately at 10 a.m. Finnish time.



Aspo will hold a press conference regarding the Financial Statement Release for January-December 2018 for analysts, investors and media on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. Finnish time at Hotel Kämp's Paavo Nurmi cabinet (address: Pohjoisesplanadi 29, 00100 Helsinki). The conference will be held in Finnish. The Financial Statement Release will be presented by CEO Aki Ojanen. The Financial Statement Release and the presentation material will be available before the press conference at www.aspo.com (http://www.aspo.com/).



A live webcast (in Finnish) will begin on February, 14 at 1 p.m. Finnish time at www.aspo.fi (http://www.aspo.fi). An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on the company's website later on the same day.



Registrations beforehand to johanna.suhonen@aspo.com, by Monday, February 11, 2019, at the latest.



ASPO PLC



Aki Ojanen

CEO



For further information, please contact:

Harri Seppälä, Group Treasurer, +358 400 617 201, harri.seppala@aspo.com





DISTRIBUTION:

Key media

www.aspo.com





Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.

