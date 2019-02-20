Wallstreet Reporter: Wall Street Reporter Exclusive Interviews with CEO's of: MDCL, HEXO, ELLXF, SOLO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2019 / Wall Street Reporter, the leading name in financial news since 1843, has recently published interviews with CEO's of some of today's most talked about, trending stocks. These interviews are available in audio and video on www.WallStreetReporter.com

Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL) CEO Interview with Andy Williams, co-founder, and CEO.

Andy provides an update on the company's transformation into a vertically integrated cannabis operator, through recently announced acquisitions, which will put MDCL on track to $40-50 million+ revenue run rate, and healthy profits in 2019.

Medicine Man Technologies current business provides turn-key solutions for the cannabis industry, helping growers and retailers manage and optimize their revenues. This business grew 157% year-over-year, in 2018 to $9 million revenues and $2.3 million net income.

The newly announced acquisitions announced include:

Medicine Man Denver - an award-winning cannabis grower and multi-location marijuana retailer in the Denver area, with revenues in the $25 million range (and profits) expected in 2019.

MedPharm Holdings - a phytopharmaceutical and intellectual property holding company developing innovative cannabis products, using accepted pharmaceutical formulation techniques, to reliably produce identifiable and replicable dosage forms for human use. MedPharm is revenue positive and expected to be profitable in 2019.

In this exclusive interview with Wall Street Reporter, Andy discusses the company's profitable business model, operations, and how the newly announced acquisitions will be transformative for MDCL's growth.

(Notably, MDCL is one of the few publicly-traded companies in the cannabis space, that is actually profitable today.)

FREE public access to the complete 19 minute CEO interview (VIDEO) is available at:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/02/medicine-man-technologies-otc-mdcl-cannabis-operator-on-track-for-40-mil-revenues-and-profits-with-new-acquisitions/

Hexo Corp. (HEXO) CEO Interview with Sebastien St-Louis.

Sebastien explains what is driving Hexo's revenue growth in the cannabis sector, and his vision for building Hexo into a cannabis-focused Consumer Packaged Goods brand.

The complete 28 minute CEO interview is available for paid subscribers at:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/01/hexo-corp-tse-hexo-explosive-revenue-growth-in-branded-cannabis-products/

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) CEO Interview with Jerry Kroll. Jerry provides an update on the company's roll-out of it's "SOLO" one-person electric vehicle, which retails for $15,500.

The complete 41 minute CEO interview is available for paid subscribers at:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2019/02/electrameccanica-vehicles-corp-nasdaq-solo75-million-electric-vehicle-sales-2019/

Elixinol Global Limited (ELLXF) CEO Interview with Paul Benhaim.

Paul discusses Elixinol's progress in the CBD and hemp consumer products and foods markets, which has resulted in over AUD$14 million revenues and profits in Q2 2018.

The complete 19 minute CEO interview (VIDEO) is available at: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2018/12/elixinol-global-limited-otc-ellxf-fast-growing-revenues-in-cbd-hemp-consumer-products/

