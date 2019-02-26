New Product Visionary Joins ChartIQ; Sees Bright Future with 'Smart Desktop' Model

Fast-Growing Fintech Company Hires Financial Services Executive to Add to Its Talented Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / On the heels of its Series B funding announcement earlier this month, ChartIQ today announces it has added a new executive to its growing roster of finance technology experts - many of whom built their careers in traditional financial services. Eugene M. Sorenson, a 20-year veteran of product management and User Experience (UX) design, joins the company as vice president of product management.

'Eugene is uniquely qualified to lead our charting product team with valuable skills in both delivering tools for financial analysis, and in UX design for charting and visualization,' said Dan Schleifer, CEO and co-founder of ChartIQ. 'His previous leadership experience at major financial information and technology companies, and his entrepreneurial background are the right fit for our fast-growing company. He believes in our 'smart desktop' approach as financial services undergoes a significant digital shift over the coming years.'

Sorenson was most recently a director of product management at Bloomberg, where he managed the business strategy for the foundational applications product suite, which includes charting, graphics, Launchpad and desktop APIs. He led teams comprised of product managers, engineers and UX designers who provided day-to-day management of the company's core product offering. Sorenson also led the initiative to revolutionize Bloomberg's charting and technical analysis application. It is now an award-winning platform and considered an industry benchmark. Additionally, he has 10 years of experience as a trader, analyst, and a broker.

'As the finance world moves away from legacy terminals and traditional solutions, I believe in ChartIQ's vision for the future, which includes smart desktop platforms like Finsemble," said Sorenson. 'I look forward to joining ChartIQ's growing team that emphasizes quality products and client needs. Its thoughtful approach to design and client experience is evident, and something that's necessary as financial services firms embrace innovative solutions.'

Sorenson will be responsible for leading efforts to define the future of ChartIQ's charting product vision and its expanding list of customers. The company's products include its Finsemble platform and Finsemble Ecosystem; as well as its world-renowned HTML5 charting software. Finsemble, ChartIQ's newest product, is a desktop integration platform that connects disparate applications - modern and legacy - into one unified desktop solution.

The hire follows the recent announcement of ChartIQ's $17.4 million Series B funding round led by German investor Digital + Partners. Existing investors, such as Illuminate Financial Management, Social Leverage and ValueStream Ventures, also contributed additional investment. ChartIQ has raised over $20 million in funding since its founding in 2012.

About ChartIQ

ChartIQ provides software to help the finance world work smarter. The maker of the industry's most powerful HTML5 financial charts, ChartIQ also delivers Finsemble, a desktop integration platform that links any application together to create modern, smart desktops. ChartIQ's solutions are built in current web technology to help firms innovate faster, saving them time and money. Founded in 2012, ChartIQ is a fast-growing firm based in Charlottesville, VA with offices in New York and London. Some of the largest financial institutions are among their 300 global customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.chartiq.com.

