The Korean solar manufacturer has lodged a lawsuit with the Federal Court of Australia against Chinese panel makers Jinko and Longi following similar allegations in the U.S. and Germany.Korean solar module maker Hanwha Q-Cells has filed patent infringement lawsuits against Chinese panel makers Jinko Solar and Longi Solar at Australia's Federal Court, claiming its two rivals have used its patented solar cell passivation technology to increase the performance of their own products. Last week, Hanwha lodged a patent infringement lawsuit against Jinko and Norwegian manufacturer REC in Germany, and ...

