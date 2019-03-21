Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Celebrates Successful Munzee and WallaBee Product Launches

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2019 / Freeze Tag ( OTC PINK: FRZT ), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has announced the successful launch of the Banshee Mythological Munzee as well as the release of WallaBee's new Pizza Build-A-Unique item. A limited number of virtual Banshee Munzees were released on March 15 and the new custom WallaBee Uniques went on sale March 18.

'Limited time products like Mythological Munzees and WallaBee Uniques continue to be very popular with players of both games,' said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. 'Our team has successfully developed creative spins on current gameplay features that encourage player engagement every day.'

The limited edition Banshee Mythological Munzee , which launched just in time for St. Patrick's Day, sold more than 1,200 game pieces within 24 hours. The latest release in the Mythological Munzee line has once again proven to be one of the most popular aspects of the game. The release of the Banshee, alongside St. Patrick's Day seasonal specials , has also seen an influx in Munzee Magnet use as players try to better their chances at capturing these elusive bouncing game pieces.

Based on the wailing widow of Irish folklore, the Banshee joins other Mythological Munzees like the Fairy and Mermaid . Also known as Player Owned Bouncers, Myth Munzees are very popular among the playerbase for their exclusivity and high point structure.

WallaBee's March Build-A-Unique , which is based on crazy pizza creations, launched on Monday and there have already been a number of outlandish variants purchased. Some players have even ordered multiple versions of the puzzling pies. These personalized pizza Uniques are in conjunction with the Pizza My Heart item set, which is dropping over the next few weeks.

Player Uniques are extra items, outside of normal set items, which players can commission from the WallaBee art team. Unique items are owned by the players that purchased them and they have complete control of in-game distribution. The WallaBee Build-A-Unique is a limited time program that offers lower price options for personalized Uniques. These Player Uniques require less time from the art team, but still allow for creative customization. The program was launched with Señor/Señorita Sweet Potato in November and followed by the Sand-Mud-Snow People in January.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

