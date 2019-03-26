New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2019) - Sugarmade Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD) today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.

To view the full publication, titled, "Hydroponic Supplies Play Key Role in Hemp Market Growth," please visit: http://cnw.fm/G90Xe

This has created a great opportunity for hydroponic suppliers, and some are moving to further strengthen their position. Those with an eye to the future, such as Sugarmade, were making preparations long before the Farm Bill passed into law. Now they're reaping the benefits of that forward thinking.

As with hemp production, consistency is key to the supply of hydroponic equipment. Customers are reliant on these companies not only for setting up their growing spaces but for expanding them, maintaining and replacing equipment, and ensuring a steady supply of the minerals needed to feed the plants. A company that can't provide consistent supplies will struggle to maintain relationships with its customers, whose crops rely on that supply line. With demand growing, it's harder to ensure supplies, and for many, the answer is expansion.

