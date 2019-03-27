Maana, the pioneer of digital knowledge technology, named Mark Woolley as Digital Transformation Lead for Upstream Operations.

Prior to joining Maana, Woolley helped lead Digital Upstream at Accenture where he was responsible for accelerating transformation across E P organizations. In this capacity, he defined the vision for the upstream business digital transformation, while identifying and qualifying industry and technology partners to enable a digitized enterprise for Accenture clients.

Based in the Netherlands, Woolley will be responsible for helping organizations understand best practices around digitization specifically, how to use the Maana Knowledge Layer on Microsoft Azure to address business problems across the upstream value chain such as portfolio optimization, the lifecycle of wells, predictive maintenance, and health, safety and risk.

"As we continue to rapidly grow in the oil and gas industry, we are excited for Mark to join Maana to further foster relationships with our partners and our increasing number of energy clients," said Babur Ozden, CEO and Founder of Maana. "Mark brings a great combination of both industry and technology expertise to Maana. He will contribute greatly to our vision of enabling customers to build their digitial roadmap so that they can experience the decision velocity that will propel their business forward."

Woolley earned a degree in geology from the University of Manchester. Following graduation, Woolley began his career working globally for Halliburton Drilling Operations Landmark. He spent eight years with Hitachi Data Systems in compute and file services, launching his international career supporting a number of industries, including oil and gas.

About Maana:

Maana organizes the world's industrial data and human expertise into digital knowledge to enable millions of experts to make better decisions affecting the global economy and human civilization. Using our Knowledge Platform and its proprietary Computational Knowledge Graph, Fortune Global 500 industrial companies drive answers to operational questions that direct the future. Operating internationally, Maana is a privately-held company with offices in Menlo Park, California; Bellevue, Washington; Houston, Texas; London, UK; and Dhahran, Saudi Arabia

