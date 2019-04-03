Appian Corporation: Independent Study: 84% of Firms with Highest Enterprise Requirements Use Low-code Development and See Return-on-Investment

Seminal low-code industry analyst to share insights on success with low-code platforms such as Appian in upcoming webinar

RESTON, Va., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), a leading low-code application development platform provider, today announced the availability of a new commissioned research study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Appian that explores how enterprises build and run their top-priority applications on low-code platforms. Forrester found that large enterprises are acutely-challenged in transforming themselves into digital businesses due to constraints in their ability to develop software applications. As a result, firms with the highest enterprise requirements are turning to low-code development platforms that accelerate development, reduce IT resource strain, and improve collaboration across business lines.



Forrester Principal Analyst John Rymer will join Appian as a guest speaker for a webinar to explore the research findings and the enterprise impact of low-code platforms like Appian in depth. Register for the April 25 1:00pm ET webinar here.

Forrester conducted an online survey of 254 IT and line-of-business decision makers in the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia to evaluate expectations for and experiences with low-code development platforms for enterprise-scale applications.

Key Findings

Low-code accelerates development meeting enterprise need for speed. 84% percent of enterprises have adopted a low-code development platform or tool. These firms are improving existing IT capabilities, innovating products and services, and becoming more agile - all of which power a greater speed-to-market.

Firms with the lowest tolerance for downtime and data loss, as well as the strongest requirements for continuous auditing and independent security certification, are the most likely to run top applications on low-code. Their endorsement of low-code proves that enterprise-ready low-code solutions are already available in the market. Enterprises will turn to low-code to build complex business logic. While many firms use custom code to build applications for complex business logic today, they're eager to build on the success that low- code development has brought to other parts of the business. In the future, enterprises will likely deploy low-code, rather than custom code, to run these business-critical applications.

The research confirms that low-code has the power to overcome the toughest barriers to successful digital transformation. In fact, the survey showed that 100% of low-code enterprises have received ROI from their low-code adoption.

The study also outlines six enterprise requirements companies should consider when evaluating a low-code platform. According to the report, "By identifying low-code platforms with features that address the six enterprise requirements, firms can not only build and deliver critical applications faster and at scale, but also gain a deeper understanding of the business results of their digital transformation overall."

"Low-code platforms are not all the same," says Malcolm Ross, VP of Product Marketing at Appian. "Not only do we address the six enterprise requirements laid out by Forrester but we pride ourselves on the high business impact our applications deliver. This is all backed by the Appian Guarantee, which promises creation and deployment of an enterprise-grade application in just eight weeks."

The study provides an in-depth look at the following areas: why digital transformation requires a new approach to application development, what makes a development platform enterprise-ready, how low-code powers enterprise digital transformation and key recommendations. Download the full thought leadership paper and survey results here .

