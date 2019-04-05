Weekend Unlimited Inc.: Weekend Unlimited Updates Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2019 / Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE: POT - FSE: 0OS1 - OTCQB: WKULF) announces that Mr. Christopher Backus has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors and Mr. Morie Shacker has stepped down from his role as Director.

"On behalf of our Directors, I want to thank Morie Shacker for all his efforts and welcome Chris Backus to the Company's Board of Directors," said Mr. Paul Chu, Weekend Unlimited President and CEO. "Chris is bringing a tremendous skill set and perspective to the Board at this exciting time for the Company as we launch our brands into multiple markets."

Chris Backus comes to Weekend Unlimited as a former Senior Officer and Manager with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Chris achieved a master's degree in conflict management and interest-based negotiations from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. Mr. Backus has worked internationally with the United Nations as a strategic advisor to peacekeeping operations and negotiations in Cote D'Ivoire (Ivory Coast, West Africa). In these and additional roles he has worked extensively in the specific areas of strategic communications and negotiations in the fields of law enforcement, healthcare, technology, retail sales, real estate, and venture capital work environments.

In keeping with the Company's sharpened focus on control and accountability in its operations, the Company wishes to announce that it has successfully transformed its prior ownership interest in Jerome Baker to a license agreement. Under the terms of the license agreement, the Company is entitled to use the Jerome Baker trademark and other intellectual property in respect to a wide range of cannabis-related products for a 5-year renewable term without any royalty obligations.

The Company also announced that it has recently issued 2 million shares at a deemed price of $0.12 to two consultants as part of their compensation under their consulting agreements. These shares are subject to a 4-month trading restriction.

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is capitalizing on its vast industry relationships to establish a lifestyle brand featuring premium products and delivering life's highest moments. The company aggregates and scales small to medium brands, primarily in the categories of flower, extracts and edibles. Weekend Unlimited brands have best of class operations, distribution and strong revenue trajectories, making them ideal candidates for the deployment of capital and expertise through access to technologies, infrastructure and centralized systems. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

