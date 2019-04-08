SiFi Networks America: SiFi Networks to Build USA's Largest Privately Funded Open Access FiberCity

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 / International fiber optic network developer SiFi Networks (SiFi), whose aim is to revolutionize the North American telecoms market, will deliver the USA's largest privately funded open access FiberCity in Fullerton, California.

Fullerton is set to become the biggest network of its kind in America and will be funded by the Smart City Infrastructure Fund, a global investment fund managed by Whitehelm Capital and backed by APG, the largest pension delivery organization in the Netherlands.

SiFi aims to deliver more networks throughout the USA in the same manner. Fullerton will be the first FiberCity with several cities already in line to be next.

"We are excited to deliver our first FiberCity in the USA, an investment that sets the standard for fiber optic infrastructure as a core utility. We believe that our business model can transform the telecoms market in the USA. Privately funded, open access networks will not only benefit residents and businesses, but also provide citywide platforms for Smart City applications including 5G and more," stated Ben Bawtree-Jobson, CEO of SiFi Networks.

The network will provide a significant upgrade to internet speeds and accommodate the growing demand for data from next generation devices in households and businesses. It will also facilitate new Smart City initiatives in key government services such as traffic control, street lighting and emergency services. The network will also provide a platform for the future expansion of 4G and 5G cellular networks into the area.

"We are delighted to welcome SiFi Networks and its ISP partners Ting and GigabitNow to the city," stated Fullerton City Manager, Ken Domer. "Having a true fiber optic network passing every part of the city is an amazing opportunity for Smart City applications, bringing competition to the city's communication needs, and creating enhanced opportunities for economic development."

SiFi funds, builds and operates the network whilst partnering with Internet Service Providers who bring their marketing and customer service expertise to deliver retail services (internet, TV and voice) to residents and businesses throughout the entire city without demographic segmentation. The Internet Service Providers in Fullerton will be GigabitNow and Ting, both exceptional providers with excellent customer service levels and competitive pricing.

"GigabitNow is pleased to be delivering true Gigabit Internet speeds at an affordable price to the residents and businesses of Fullerton," said Stephen Milton, CEO of GigabitNow. "Working with SiFi over the last several years to find ways to bring fast, reliable, Internet to cities across the United States has meshed perfectly with GigabitNow's overall goal of easy turnkey Internet solutions for communities of all sizes. We are eager to start providing awesome service to the community of Fullerton!"

Elliot Noss, Ting CEO said, "Fullerton will be great for our business, and Ting will support a thriving economy and quality of life there. We are pleased to embark on a California footprint, and to see alternative business models emerging in the ongoing fiberization of America."

About Us

About SiFi Networks

SiFi Networks (www.sifinetworks.com) is an international network developer. We pride ourselves on innovative construction methods, financial modelling and collaboration. SiFi Networks funds, builds and operates community wide state of the art fiber optic networks enabling Internet Service providers to deliver next generation applications including superfast internet, video and phone. In addition to SiFi Networks' highly experienced in house team, we have partnered with established and award winning firms who have unparalleled experience within the sector. For more information, please visit www.sifinetworks.com

About Whitehelm Capital

Whitehelm Capital is one of the world's most experienced independently-owned infrastructure managers. With an outstanding track-record spanning over 20 years, Whitehelm has invested €5.9 billion, with over €5.5 billion returned to investors and over €3.0 billion in assets under management as of September 2018. Whitehelm Capital has achieved strong returns across multiple market cycles, with an exceptional record of capital preservation. Whitehelm Capital offers investment capabilities across unlisted infrastructure, listed infrastructure, and infrastructure debt. For more information, please visit www.whitehelmcapital.com

About GigabitNow

GigabitNow (www.gigabitnow.com) offers turnkey solutions for the Financing, Planning, Design, Construction, Operation, and Support of Gigabit Fiber Networks. GigabitNow, one of the most experienced Fiber to the Home Internet Providers in the United States, is a division of IsoFusion Incorporated. IsoFusion (www.isofusion.com) is one of the largest privately held ISP and Colocation providers in Western Washington. Founded in 1991 as ISOMEDIA, IsoFusion is a full solution provider of Internet related services and complex solutions to companies with a national presence. A competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) in the state of Washington, IsoFusion offers a full range of services providing everything from Managed Data Center and Colocation services, commercial Fiber and Ethernet connections, custom Fiber-to-the-Home community solutions, hosting and dedicated server options, and technology consulting for businesses. IsoFusion is headquartered in Seattle Washington and provides exceptional quality, value, and service to residential and business customers across the West Coast. For more information on GigabitNow in Fullerton please visit www.FullertonFiberInternet.com

Ting Internet

Ting Internet is part of Tucows, a quietly successful Internet company founded in 1993 that built its reputation delivering products people really want, and an outstanding customer experience. Ting builds, operates, and provides service on fiber networks in select markets across the U.S., and has differentiated itself from its competition by offering crazy fast symmetrical gigabit fiber Internet access, a deep local presence, and genuinely human customer support. Ting strives to be a community partner, helping people leverage the power of high-speed fiber Internet access at home and work. Whether it's gifting gigabit service to non-profits, hosting hackathons for students, or sponsoring local events, Ting believes that better Internet doesn't just bring a better streaming experience, (though, it totally does that too), it also enriches communities, and enables growth and innovation. Fullerton will be Ting's eighth market, and first in southern California. Learn more about Ting Fullerton at www.ting.com/fullerton

Contacts

Monica Webb Ting Internet monica@ting.com

Dan Sivils GigabitNow Work: +1 (206) 905-8060 dan@gigabitnow.com

Sara Pickstock SiFi Networks Communications sara@sifinetworks.com

Links

