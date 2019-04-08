Maru Group Canada Inc.: Maru Group harmonises advisory insights businesses under the Maru/Matchbox brand

Maru/edr becomes Maru/Matchbox UK to strengthen global professional insight services

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom, April 08, 2019("Maru" or "The Group"), the technology-enabled market research and customer insights company, today announces the alignment of Maru/edr to the group's wider advisory insights brand, Maru/Matchbox.



Following the recent announcement of Maru/Moto-the group's Latin American business-becoming part of the professional services brand, Maru/edr will also align to become Maru/Matchbox. The change will better strengthen and integrate the company's multi-market offer and technology across North American, Latin American and European offices.

"Our UK business is a major success and I believe that this change will provide further momentum and alignment of our multi-market offer and proprietary technology-based innovations to our clients," said Group CEO, Ged Parton.

"As we approached our twenty-year anniversary and reflected on our increasingly dynamic client offering across both solutions and markets, we decided to adopt the Maru/Matchbox name to offer an even wider solution set to UK and international clients," said Gary Topiol, Maru/Matchbox UK, CEO. "We're excited to strengthen our relationship with our sister companies in both North and South America and look forward to bringing an increasing pace of insight innovation to both our clients and the wider marketplace," he added.

