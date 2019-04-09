Themission's FY18 results were in line with the trading update, with good top-line growth (buoyed by the Krow acquisition), higher operating margins and a balance sheet strengthened by the £3.0m profit on the sale of BroadCare in November. Cash flow should comfortably cover future earn-out commitments. The appointment of James Clifton (of in-house agency bigdog) as group CEO should help to drive further collaboration across the 28 offices, with more cross- and up-selling to the low-churn, blue-chip client base. The valuation remains at a sizable discount to peers.

