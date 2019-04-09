sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,762 Euro		-0,078
-0,66 %
WKN: A0MQJ5 ISIN: GG00B1RMC548 Ticker-Symbol: TFS 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED11,762-0,66 %