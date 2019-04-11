Regional REIT (RGL) performed strongly in FY18, generating a 16.6% EPRA NAV total return, including a strong contribution from progressive dividends. Significant transaction activity has refreshed the portfolio for further asset management-driven growth and contributed to reduced gearing, while debt funding has become more flexible and lower cost. We expect reinvestment of disposal proceeds, occupancy and rental growth and lower funding costs to drive growth, with DPS further increased and fully covered by adjusted earnings.

