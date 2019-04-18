Cheque Presentation to SGX Bull Charge with Community Chest as Beneficiary. L/R: Ms Charmaine Leung, Mr Philip Tan, Mr Tan Boon Gin, Mr Vito Xu Rongcan, Ms Yang Xue and Mr Anthony Ang





SINGAPORE, Apr 18, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - This year's fundraising efforts for Singapore Exchange's (SGX) flagship charity initiative Bull Charge are off to a strong start with Sasseur Asset Management Pte. Ltd., the manager of Sasseur REIT, signing up as a Premium Partner.At a dinner on 17 April to celebrate Sasseur REIT's first year of listing on the SGX Mainboard, Sasseur Asset Management Chairman Mr. Vito Xu Rongcan presented a cheque for $300,000 to SGX and Mr. Phillip Tan, Chairman of Community Chest, one of six adopted beneficiaries of SGX Bull Charge. Sasseur REIT, which has a portfolio of four income-producing quality outlet malls in China, became the first outlet mall REIT to be listed in Asia in March 2018.Mr. Chew Sutat, SGX Bull Charge Chairman and Head of Equities & Fixed Income, said, "We are delighted to kick off our 2019 fundraising with the single largest donation in recent years. As our Premium Partner, Sasseur Asset Management's contribution has given our charity initiative significant momentum. We look forward to bringing together the financial community to do more for Bull Charge beneficiaries through the year."Mr. Xu said, "We are honoured to be the first donor this year to a major corporate charity initiative that brings together Singapore's financial community and listed companies. To commemorate Sasseur REIT's first anniversary of listing on SGX, we want to show our appreciation to investors for their support and to share the fruits of our success with all stakeholders. This is our way of giving back to Singapore society as a responsible, caring corporate citizen. By participating in SGX Bull Charge, we can reach out to many beneficiaries through Community Chest."Mr. Tan said, "SGX Bull Charge has been steadily increasing its contributions to Community Chest since 2016 to enable us in supporting the growing needs of those under our care. We are delighted to welcome Sasseur Asset Management into the SGX Bull Charge family of givers to empower those in need to live a life of dignity in a caring and inclusive society, and look forward to creating greater impact in the social service community together!"Every year since 2004, SGX Bull Charge has rallied Singapore's financial community and SGX-listed companies to support the needs of underprivileged children and families, persons with disabilities, as well as the elderly. Proceeds for this year will be channelled to AWWA Ltd., Autism Association (Singapore), Community Chest, Fei Yue Community Services, HCSA Community Services and Shared Services for Charities. In 2018, the six adopted beneficiaries received a total of $3.3 million - the highest amount raised in over a decade.The annual SGX Bull Charge programme includes a golf tournament, celebrity futsal matches as well as a grand finale Charity Run that takes participants through some of downtown Singapore's most iconic sights. This year's Charity Golf will take place on 17 May at Sentosa Golf Club. Through the year, SGX staff also cook meals for seniors and bring them out on excursions under the SGX Cares series.Sponsorship Statement:DBS Bank Ltd. was the sole financial adviser and issue manager for the initial public offering of Sasseur REIT. DBS Bank Ltd. and Bank of China Limited, Singapore Branch were the joint global coordinators for the Offering. DBS Bank Ltd., Bank of China Limited, Singapore Branch, China International Capital Corporation (Singapore) Pte. Limited, Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte. Ltd., Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited, Haitong International Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte. Ltd. were the joint bookrunners and underwriters to the Offering.About SGX Bull ChargeLaunched in 2004, SGX Bull Charge is the only corporate charity initiative that brings together Singapore's financial community and listed companies to support the needs of underprivileged children and families, persons with disabilities, as well as the elderly. As part of our CSR efforts, SGX Bull Charge has raised $32 million for more than 50 charities, providing beneficiaries with care and assistance and helping them lead a more positive, meaningful and comfortable life. For more information, please visit https://bullcharge.sgx.com/.About Sasseur Asset Management Pte. Ltd. (SAMPL)Sasseur REIT, the first listed outlet mall in Asia, is managed by SAMPL, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Sponsor. SAMPL's key responsibility is to manage Sasseur REIT's assets and liabilities for the benefit of Unitholders. SAMPL intends to utilise Sasseur REIT's first-mover advantage and acquire suitable properties with good investment characteristics in Asia or other parts of the world.SAMPL's acquisition growth strategy is to identify and selectively pursue acquisition opportunities in quality income-producing properties used mainly for retail outlet mall purposes initially in the PRC and subsequently in other countries. For more on Sasseur REIT, visit www.sasseurreit.com. For more information on the Sponsor, please visit www.sasseur.com.About Singapore Exchange (SGX)Singapore Exchange is Asia's leading and trusted market infrastructure, operating equity, fixed income and derivatives markets to the highest regulatory standards. Singapore Exchange is Asia's leading and trusted market infrastructure, operating equity, fixed income and derivatives markets to the highest regulatory standards. As Asia's most international, multi-asset exchange, SGX provides listing, trading, clearing, settlement, depository and data services, with about 40% of listed companies and over 80% of listed bonds originating outside of Singapore.SGX is the world's most liquid international market for the benchmark equity indices of China, India, Japan and ASEAN and offers commodities and currency derivatives products. Headquartered in AAA-rated Singapore, SGX is globally recognised for its risk management and clearing capabilities. For more information, please visit www.sgx.com.