A new CEO appointment follows other board changes; with tough UK conditions set to persist, operational improvements, international growth and brand development are all firmly on the agenda and a refreshed strategic update will come from the new team later in the year. With a broadly maintained payout ratio in FY19, lower earnings drove a similar reduction in dividends. With lower earnings anticipated in FY20, the company is trading on a prospective 3.8% dividend yield and a 7.8x P/E.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...