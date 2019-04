Carclo's year-end trading update notes that Wipac's costs remained at higher than expected levels during Q419 as the business endeavoured to address the challenges of commencing production on an unprecedented number of new programmes at the same time. As a result, we cut both our FY19 PBT and EPS estimate by 9%, while leaving our FY19 revenue estimate and FY20 estimates unchanged.

