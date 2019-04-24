Thunderhead Limited: Thunderhead Announces Impressive Recurring Revenue and User Growth

British-founded customer engagement and journey orchestration tech experiences exponential growth, with recurring revenue and customer count tripling globally in a momentous year as brands move to engagement-led marketing

LONDON, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderhead, the global leader in technology for Customer Engagement, Journey Orchestration, and Intent Analytics, announces that it is experiencing exponential growth, with its business tripling over the last 12 months as brands grapple with the challenges of digital transformation. The company reported an impressive threefold increase in both the number of customers and annual recurring revenues, as well as much larger deal sizes as global B2C and B2B brands embrace Thunderhead's technology.



To support this rapid growth, and a number of significant new agency partnerships, Thunderhead has increased its headcount by 40%, and expanded its global operations, opening a new data center for APAC and another European office, in Munich.

Thunderhead's AI-driven ONE Engagement Platform enables Marketers and CX leaders to drive customer engagement at scale in real-time across the complete customer lifecycle - marketing, sales, service and commerce. Advanced journey analytics, real-time decisioning and orchestration, and AI powered audience analytics, enable intent-driven engagement, across every touchpoint throughout each unique customer journey. Thunderhead's latest innovation, Intent Analyzer, is a unique AI-driven customer intelligence platform empowering marketers with unparalleled real-time access into customer intent and behavior.

Thunderhead's ONE technology was designed as an intelligent engagement layer that connects and augments a brand's existing applications and technology stacks. While brands continue to invest in martech initiatives, such as customer data consolidation and multi-channel campaign management, these fall short in addressing the critical need for brands to be able to have dynamic in-the-moment conversations across all enterprise touchpoints and silos. Journey orchestration and advanced journey analytics are the only way a brand can ensure that customers get just the experience they need whilst delivering the best business outcomes for the brand.

Reflecting its position as a market pioneer and leader, Thunderhead is a named Leader in the Forrester Wave reports for Journey Orchestration and Visioning, and is highlighted in the Now Tech: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q1 2019 and Forrester Wave: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q1 2019. Thunderhead was also named a winner in the industry coveted CRM Watchlist 2019.

Glen Manchester, Thunderhead CEO and founder commented, "A once-in-a-generation transformational shift is playing out as brands, across all industry sectors, shift from the outdated inside-out siloed approaches that consumers increasingly dislike and distrust, to customer-centric engagement powered by closed-loop conversations and journey orchestration. We are reaping the benefits of being the pioneer of cloud technology for engagement and journey orchestration, and have become the industry benchmark. Together with our partners we are continuing to scale our organization to help our clients master this transformational opportunity."

About Thunderhead

Thunderhead is leading the movement to transform customer engagement, enabling brands for the first time to understand each customer's INTENT and orchestrate personalized journeys for millions of customers across billions of touchpoints, seamlessly and in real-time.

With Thunderhead's AI-driven solutions, the ONE Engagement Hub and Intent Analyzer, it's now possible for brands to deliver exceptional engagement for every customer throughout every journey. Across every industry, ONE is driving topline growth, reducing cost-to-serve, increasing customer happiness and building customer lifetime value.

A recognized global leader in the customer engagement market, Thunderhead is headquartered in London and has its development HQ in Boston.

Thunderhead. Customer Engagement just got personal.